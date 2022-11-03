Industrial training organizations build relationships with employers
Like a diesel engine mechanic troubleshooting a problem, entities providing industrial training and education in Southeast Missouri are employing a number of tools to ensure potential employees have the skills and knowledge they need to be successful for themselves and their employers.
In the Southeast Missouri markets of Cape Girardeau and Perryville, two such entities are Ranken Technical College and the Career and Technology Center, which is part of Cape Girardeaus public school district. Both organizations use similar tactics to alleviate the age-old lament its hard to find good help. Among them: advisory committees stacked with business and industry leaders in tune with local needs, partnerships with particular industries that provide real-world experience in real time and a focus on soft skills, those tangible traits employees need to have.
Advisory committees
Brock Crowley, director of Capes Career and Technology Center, explained that for each of the centers industrial training programs there is an advisory committee eyeing not only the existing curriculum but looking into the future.
We show them what we are teaching, what we have incorporated, not just the training but soft skills also, he said. Does the curriculum meet the needs? Where do we need to improve? What can we do to help you as the local business owner to get you a better employee?
Crowley said many advisory committee members include area employers, experienced workers in the various fields and instructors from other educational facilities.
We are more than willing to have anybody that is involved in any of our programs come be part of our advisory committees, he noted. We need people in business and industry as much as they need us. That way, we are making sure that we are training these students the best we possibly can to prepare them to get out into the workforce.
Becky Mercurio, admissions coordinator for Ranken in Perryville, outlined a similar philosophy.
Those advisory board meetings are where we get the knowledge of what direction we need to go in, what industry needs, whats coming up, what needs to be trained on and what we need to change or upgrade, she said.
Partnerships
If the advisory panels provide training and education roadmaps, partnerships with local industries are where the employee rubber meets the employer road.
At its facility in the heart of Perryvilles industrial district a TG Missouri building Ranken Technical College is churning out potential employees who have marketable hard skills and knowledge in areas such as welding, diesel technology and information technology. Based in St. Louis and now with several campuses across Missouri, Rankens history dates to 1907. Founded by David Ranken Jr. with an endowment of $1 million, the institution is a private not-for-profit educational institution based on the premise of instilling a sense of pride in the dignity of labor.
Rankens programs involve in-class instruction and internships. Mercurio explained that students spend equal time in the classroom and in industrial settings. A student in the industrial technology program geared toward providing a range of industrial skills, such as maintenance operations/systems, safety, electrical, piping and machine rigging will spend several weeks learning about a skill and then spend an equal amount of time interning with an employer to practice that skill in a real-world environment.
Dan Kania, dean of academic affairs, said applying recently learned skills reinforces the training, noting that employers compile credentialing achievement reports that allow supervisors to note that students are proficient in their work.
You get the basic skills to go out into industry and build on those. You have a multi-skill, multi-craft technician when they come out, he noted. When they go on the internship, they are getting exposed to particular machines and that is where the customization really goes to a new level. Not only the particular machines but the company culture. That is where an employer can show this is a good place to work and these are the expectations, and that develops a relationship.
After completing segments of training, Rankens students, when applicable, take National Incident Management System credentialing tests, enabling them to build a portfolio of assessed skills and knowledge.
Coupled with generation education courses taken online, Rankens industrial training allows students to complete associate degrees in technology or science.
One industrial partnership Ranken has in Perryville is with the Gilster Mary Lee Corp. The companys diesel mechanic shop is responsible for keeping a 300-vehicle fleet on the road. Ranken students work alongside Gilster employees.
Randy Lobbig, fleet maintenance manager, said the program has been a win-win for the students and the company.
They work on live jobs. They get experience on a little bit of everything on new equipment, he explained. If they were strictly in a school environment, they would probably get donated engines and things like that that dont necessarily have to run again. Everything here has to go. Its a little bit of an under-fire deal. Everybody is looking over their shoulder as theyre working.
Lobbig said the interns work part-time for the company and many of them earn full-time employment after graduating the program.
Right now, most of our (hourly pay) mechanics are Ranken graduates. We are pretty much staffed, at least in the truck shop, with Ranken graduates, he said. Weve had pretty good success with them. We know what they know before we hire them.
Kania said the program is a significant benefit to Gilster Mary Lee.
We are part of what they do to keep their fleet running, he noted.
Supporting industry is the key to industrial training, he contended.
Industry is really the key to having a good strong community overall, and keeping a good, skilled workforce for those companies and industries is an important factor to having them be sustainable in the community, Kania said.
Welding, coding, HVAC and more at the Career and Technology Center
With regard to strengthening relationships with area employers, CTC has begun a program that has long-ranging effects, Crowley said.
A youth apprentice program for welding students is allowing students younger than 18 to begin working in welding shops as part of a 4,500-hour training and employment odyssey. The U.S. Department of Labor and state government offices are part of the program for students to begin in the summer after their junior year of high school.
Crowley said one of the programs goals is to help businesses retain the welders as they progress, earning more along the way as they meet competencies and reach benchmark hours.
We will be working with them and tracking them long after they have left here, he said.
Another CTC partnership is with Codefi, a tech incubator in Cape Girardeau, which has developed courses for one of the centers programs.
We are using a curriculum for second-year students in our coding and programming program. That creates not only a curriculum they go through but internship opportunities, he explained.
Crowley pointed to advanced HVAC training and a blueprint reading program suggested by local companies, such as Boulder Construction, as industry-driven advancements.
Also, Workforce Wednesdays at the center allow employers to meet with students.
It gets students exposure to local business and industry, and it gives local business and industry exposure to our students who are currently in our programs as potential candidates for hire later on, Crowley said.
Soft skills
A hallmark of Rankens programs is a focus on skills not necessarily related to a particular job but things essential to being a good employee punctuality, interpersonal communication, attention to detail. In Rankens terminology, these facets of an employees performance involve work ethic.
The students get a work ethic grade on their transcript. If an employer is looking at that transcript, they see what they are getting ahead of time, Mercurio said.
Kania stressed the soft skills component of industrial training is key to an employees success.
It is so important that if the student fails more than half of their semesters on work ethic, then they will not graduate, he noted. To promote the dignity of labor, that is why the work ethic is a component of what we do for our students. Our mission is to create a workforce to promote the dignity of labor.
CTCs Crowley said the centers focus on soft skills includes several initiatives.
We work on resumes. We work on interview skills. We practice those things so, hopefully, our students are ready to go out and get hired, he said. We want to be known for supplying good workers, reliable workers. We can teach them what they need to know in, say, an auto body shop, but we need them to show up on time, be able to communicate, be able to pass a drug test.
Mock interview days, in which area employers conduct interviews with students to give them practice, provide real-world experience.
We had 30 students hired from Mock Interview Day last year, he noted.
Another component is Make an Impression Monday, a simple idea to improve interpersonal skills in which instructors greet students as they come into the center.
Now, we have kids coming up to us and shaking our hands and looking us in the eye and greeting us. That connection ... has been a focus, Crowley noted.
Whether it is through teaching soft skills, hard skills or internship and on-the-job experience, CTC and Ranken are both seeking to address the need for skilled workers in Southeast Missouri.
-
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears17Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
-
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service4Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
-
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
-
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
-
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
-
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
-
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
-
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
-
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
-
2 shootings reported in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving...
-
Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant1A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "This project Rural...
-
4 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
-
Airport board meeting for new terminal proposal recommendation postponedThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take...
-
FBI warns of foreign information manipulation, but says voting disruption 'unlikely'11The FBI reports "foreign actors" are likely to use "information manipulation tactics" leading up to the general elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. This information came in a joint news release from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
-
Drought has 'devastating' impacts on river bargesThe low water levels of the Mississippi River and others across the U.S. have caused obstacles to shipping that have ripple effects on the global economy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 600 million tons around 14% of...
-
Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...
-
Cape Girardeau County allows burn notice to expire3A burn advisory, in effect for just more than a month in Cape Girardeau County, will now be allowed to expire, the County Commission decided Monday, Oct. 31. The county issued the advisory Sept. 29 after Mark Winkler, the county's director of...
-
Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape GirardeauA community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and...
-
-
Local News 10/31/22Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseenSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations. Throughout the...
-
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
-
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
-
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...
-
-
-
-
What's past is prologue - British prime ministers come and go, a revolving door7The United Kingdom is often referred to as America's mother country. The historic relationship between the U.K. and its former colonies, severed by the 18th century Revolutionary War, has evolved over time into a close 21st-century bond. The current...
-
Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back4Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible...
-
Parade of Lights set for late November in CapeThis year, Old Town Cape will host the annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 27. The theme this year will be "A Very Merry Grinchmas". The parade will start around dusk, according to a news release from Old...
-
Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday4A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash to relocateThe probability of inclement weather will push the Monster Mash Car Bash indoors Sunday, Oct. 30. The event -- which was set to be held at 35 S. Spanish St. -- will be moved to the Marquette Tower Lobby at 338 Broadway, according to a news release...
-
Dexter teen hurt in ATV crash Friday1A Dexter, Missouri, teenager was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle Thursday in Stoddard County, Missouri. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Lakeview Drive in Dexter as the southbound ATV operated by...
-
-
One in custody after shots fired north of Cape15One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been...
-
Islamic Center purchases Masonic Temple to be used as mosque4It has been more than two years since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau was damaged by a fire, allegedly caused by arson April 24, 2020. Since then, prayer services have been held in the undamaged portion of the mosque at 298 N. West End Blvd.,...
-
Most read 10/27/22Dredging reveals no 'extraordinary' objects in Capaha Park Pond1Hundreds of baseballs and hundreds of frisbees, that's what Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said crews found among the sludge drained from Capaha Park Pond. The director said, despite some rumors swirling, they didn't find...