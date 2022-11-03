*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Births 11-3-22

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Eifert

Son to Daniel and Crystal Eifert of Kelso, Missouri, home birth, 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Name, Kade Morgan. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Eifert is the former Crystal Morgan, daughter of Lisa and Ron Amos of Scott City. She is a functional health practitioner. Eifert is the son of Richard and Debbie Eifert of Flippin, Arkansas. He is owner of Eifert & Sons Contracting.