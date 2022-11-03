*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Police report 11-3-22

Thursday, November 3, 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

* A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

* A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assault

* Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.

DWI

* Driving while intoxicated was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

* Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and property damage were reported on South Pacific Street.

* Theft was reported on Golden Eagle Court.

* Theft was reported on Brookwood Drive.

* Theft was reported on Azalea Lane.

Miscellaneous

* Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ellis Street.

* Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

* Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Kingshighway.

* First-degree property damage was reported on West Mount Drive.