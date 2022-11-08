Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2022. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 8, 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the "Beer-Hall Putsch."
On this date:
In 1793, the Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won reelection as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1889, Montana became the 41st state.
In 1935, the movies "Mutiny on the Bounty," starring Clark Gable and Charles Laughton, and "A Night at the Opera," starring the Marx Brothers, premiered in New York.
In 1942, Operation Torch, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War II as U.S. and British forces landed in French North Africa.
In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.
In 1966, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Brown.
In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.
In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1441, aimed at forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face "serious consequences." President George W. Bush said the new resolution presented the Iraqi regime "with a final test."
In 2011, an asteroid as big as an aircraft carrier zipped by Earth in the closest encounter by such a massive space rock in more than three decades.
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America's 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.
Ten years ago: Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 2011 shootings in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Longtime baseball executive and Hall of Famer Lee MacPhail, 95, died in Delray Beach, Florida.
Five years ago: In a speech to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, President Donald Trump warned North Korea, "Do not underestimate us." Director Ridley Scott decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already-completed movie "All the Money in the World" because of the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey and reshoot his many scenes using Christopher Plummer, just six weeks ahead of the film's release date. Garth Brooks continued his winning streak as entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.
One year ago: A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to six more associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged. A new mandate in the city of Los Angeles required people visiting shopping malls, theaters, gyms or nail salons to verify they were vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House; the Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the White House in nearly five years.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Alain Delon is 87. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 78. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 73. TV personality Mary Hart is 72. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 70. Actor Alfre Woodard is 70. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 68. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 68. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 65. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 61. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 56. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 55. Actor Parker Posey is 54. Actor Roxana Zal is 53. Singer Diana King is 52. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 51. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 50. Actor Gretchen Mol is 50. ABC News anchor David Muir is 49. Actor Matthew Rhys is 48. Actor Tara Reid is 47. Country singer Bucky Covington is 45. Actor Dania Ramirez is 43. Actor Azura Skye is 41. Actor Chris Rankin is 39. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 37. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 34. R&B singer SZA is 33. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 33. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 31. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 28. Actor Van Crosby (TV: "Splitting Up Together") is 20.
