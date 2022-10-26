News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Saints Program at Guardian Angel School in Oran
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Guardian Angel School in Oran has an annual tradition of putting on a Saints program by the 8th grade students. It usually occurs a few days before All Saints' Day, which is November 1. Our 8th graders, instructed by Jodi McVay, presented the information on the lives of 3 Saints on Wednesday, October 26 in Guardian Angel Church.
The 3 boys each picked a different Saint and then researched the life of the Saint, wrote a report with important information about the Saint, put together clothes that represented how that Saint dressed and added props that also reflected the Saint's life. It is very interesting to listen to the information that each student presents and to see how each portrays the Saint chosen.
The program started with the 3 boys walking down the center aisle, while the students, staff, and parents sang "Here I am Lord". Next, each student went to the podium and read the report he wrote about his chosen Saint. At the end, they processed back down the aisle to the singing of "For All the Saints" before returning for group pictures.
All Saints' Day is a holy day of obligation for everyone to honor all the men and women who had been canonized by the Catholic Church. It is a day all Catholics should attend Mass. The day before is Halloween, which means All Hallow's Eve. Although Halloween today seems to be dominated by candy, costumes and trick or treating, the holiday stems from it being the night before All Saints' Day, also known as All-Hallows. Thus the night before was called All-Hallows Eve and eventually became Halloween.
The 3 eighth graders and who they portrayed were: Jonah Dirnberger as St. Francis of Assisi; Porter Gadberry as St. Lawrence; and Weston Woods as St. Andrew the Apostle.
We always look forward to this program to learn more about the Saints and to see the creativity of our 8th grade students.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
Flu impact in Cape Girardeau County less than expected1Flu season has arrived but the impact on Cape Girardeau County has been muted to date, the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees was told Tuesday, Oct. 25. "We did see a slight increase (in influenza) this month with only 10 cases reported...
-
SoutheastHEALTH sets new $15 minimum wageSoutheastHEALTH has announced it will raise the minimum starting hourly wage at its hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, plus outpatient clinics in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties, to $15 beginning with paychecks issued Friday,...
-
First Responders Day Cape firefighter Bennett focuses on honoring others, building up next generationFor Scott Bennett, first response is a family business. The 2021 Firefighter of the Year for Cape Girardeau Fire Department has been around the firehouse since he was a child. His father was a volunteer firefighter in a town just south of Chicago....
-
First Responders Day Barge crew's quick actions likely save drowning boy's lifeNot all first responders wear a uniform or a badge. Sometimes, they just happen to be the folks at the scene. On July 18, a Consolidated Grain and Barge crew found themselves thrust into a life-saving situation on the Mississippi River, and...
-
Dredging reveals no 'extraordinary' objects in Capaha Park PondHundreds of baseballs and hundreds of frisbees, that's what Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said crews found among the sludge drained from Capaha Park Pond. The director said, despite some rumors swirling, they didn't find...
-
Cape deer hunt closes parks for next couple of months1The Cape Girardeau urban deer hunt is already underway and is closing several parks during the duration of the event. Delaware, Twin Trees and Fountain parks, as well as Cape Rock Lower Circle will remain closed until the night of Dec. 23. The...
-
First Responders Day Perry County ambulance crews always ready to servePERRYVILLE, Mo. A second family. That's how paramedics of the Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service describe their team members, and that makes sense because the crews not only work long hours together they live with each other at the...
-
-
First Responders Day Jackson's Gentry and his motivation to helpMichael Gentry clearly recalls the moment when he decided to be a first responder. Gentry, an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Jackson Fire Rescue and also a firefighter, said his inspiration was a family incident. "My grandpa's barn burned...
-
First Responders Day Response Team prepares to find the missing and lostHomeland Security Response Team for Southeast Missouri simulated searches for lost or missing persons in a training session on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Gathered at Cape Girardeau County Park, using topographical maps, GPS units and compasses, four teams...
-
First Responders Day Cape Fire chief Morris earns high credentialCape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris Jr. recently was officially credentialed as a "Chief Fire Officer." The prestigious designation is only actively held by about 1,800 people worldwide. "I think it's nice to have it. I think it's...
-
First Responders Day Sexual violence training events planned for first respondersSoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and Safe House of Southeast Missouri have organized a training for local law enforcement, Missouri Children's Division, first responders, medical personnel, mental health professionals...
-
-
Route B in Cape, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement work; Route NN in Scott, Mississippi counties reduced for pavement repairsRoute B in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties from Route AA to the end of state maintenance will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the...
-
Capaha-Penny drainage improvements are in holding patternConstruction for Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project, in and around Capaha Park Pond, is in a holding pattern because of supply-chain issues. Stan Polivick, director of the Public Works Department, said the contractor Nip Kelley Equipment...
-
Cape man faces six felony weapon, drug countsA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with several drug and weapons violations. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Broadway and Clark Avenue and arrested Kaydence...
-
First Responders Day First responders attend multijurisdictional training to enhance knowledgeFirst responders gain knowledge through experience but also through training. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, several emergency personnel from across the state met at Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Station 3, to attend a three-day incident command training...
-
District 147 hopefuls square off in Cape Girardeau9Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for state House District 147 representing Cape Girardeau, respectively, are in general agreement about the probable outcome of the race nearly two weeks hence namely,...
-
Arkansas firm expands in Cape Girardeau market1Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications, a telecommunications provider with more than 45,000 customers in four Mid-South states, has announced a $5.5 million expansion project in Cape Girardeau the company's first foray into the Show Me...
-
Parking restrictions announced ahead of the SEMO Homecoming Parade1Southeast Missouri State University's annual Homecoming Parade which will take place Saturday Oct. 29 will restrict parking in certain areas of downtown Cape Girardeau prior to the event. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape...
-
Cape Central seeks state grant for Career and Technology CenterCape Girardeau School District Board of Education members voted Monday, Oct. 24, to apply for a $400,000 grant for the district's Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. The grant would come from the Missouri Area Career Center Opportunity...
-
New restaurant coming to Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. Downtown Sikeston will soon have a new restaurant. In an announcement Sunday on social media, Adam Glenn said his new restaurant, Carson's Restaurant and Catering, will be locating in the historic Stallcup building on the corner of...
-
Hefner named chief deputy police chief in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Poplar Bluff Police Department veteran Keith Hefner has been named deputy chief of police, PBPD chief Mike McClain announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. Hefner has served in the police department for almost three decades, was the...
-
-
Local News 10/25/22Cotner honored for decades of service to Cape Girardeau Municipal Band1Cape Girardeau Municipal Band supporters gathered Saturday, Oct. 22, at Capaha Park to celebrate dentist and longtime band member Dan Cotner. The event celebrated Cotner's work with the community and culminated with the unveiling of a dedication...
-
Most read 10/25/222 killed in St. Louis high school shooting; gunman deadST. LOUIS An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, Oct. 24, warning, You are all going to die! before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding seven others before police killed him in an...
-
Most read 10/25/22Scott City man dies in ATV crashA Scott City man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Scott County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M....
-
Major remodeling underway for Cape Girardeau eateryCulvers, a restaurant in operation at 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau since 2008, is undergoing a substantial remodel, and the eatery is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, according to co-owner Rick Geis. "The interior and exterior will be...
-
Two in custody after Sikeston shootingSIKESTON, Mo. Two are in custody after an individual was shot in the face late Thursday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a call of an individual who was shot in the...
-
Missouri one of six states seeking to block Biden student loan forgiveness20A St. Louis-based federal appeals court has issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking implementation of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions in student loan debt. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday, Oct. 21,...
-
Most read 10/22/22Jackson woman charged with drug possession3A Jackson woman whose job includes removing children from their parents for illegal drug use has been charged with possessing methamphetamine. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Family Services division of the state Department of Social Services,...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.