A salute to our first responder heroes

Editorial

Some of them run into burning buildings.

Others do their life-saving work in the "golden hour".

Still others take on the extra training to learn about helping others in swift water or in an elevator shaft or in a grain bin. Just in case.

They are firefighters, medical technicians and paramedics, law enforcement -- sometimes even civilians. They all, though, are first responders, answering someone's call for help in perhaps their most desperate moments.

Many who have lived more than a few years have, unfortunately, needed a first responder's help and have witnessed them acting quickly, methodically and courageously.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Among the many anecdotes ...

The volunteer firefighters who rose before dawn on a Sunday morning to try to save any of the young men in the vehicle that left the roadway and hit the only tree for miles.

The paramedics who stabilized heart-attack patient and got them to a hospital alive.

And, of course, the civilians who leapt to save a drowning child.

The men and women who perform these jobs don't need motivation. They have it. In spades. It comes from within.

But they do need support.

They need funding for salaries, equipment and training.

There's a disappointing trend in these United States. "Essential workers" -- and who is essential if not first responders? -- often get paid a pittance of other types of workers. Why is that? Part of it is because there are more than a few people in this country whose sense of duty and community will compel them to serve, no matter the compensation. Taking advantage of that is shameful and all too common.

A fire truck or ambulance that won't start when needed is a roll of the dice with someone's life. Equipment and supplies must keep up with need, and a second set of gear isn't an extravagance when the first set fails in a crisis. But, believing that statement and ensuring it is reality are only the same thing if elected leaders make it happen -- and voters hold their feet to the fire in that pursuit.

First responder training takes many shapes and forms. It looks like a team giving up a Saturday to pull "stranded swimmers" from a swollen river and burning down an abandoned house, in August no less, to work out firefighting techniques and studying heavy-duty medical procedures for the folks who provide emergency care while a doctor is an ambulance or helicopter ride away. Whatever the specific purpose, training is the lifeblood of first responder capabilities, and it has costs, human and otherwise.

We salute the men and women who answer our calls. We appreciate their life- and property-saving work. We pledge our support.

On Thursday, the Southeast Missourian will publish several stories honoring local first responders. We encourage you to read these stories and learn more about the efforts of these everday heroes.