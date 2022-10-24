News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-24-22
O Lord Jesus, we lift our eyes to you, our Deliverer and Savior. Amen.
More to explore
-
Missouri Court of Appeals gives Notre Dame students chance to observe caseThe state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session Friday, Oct. 21, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. This was an opportunity for the school's students to see live court proceedings in action, and the attorneys and...
-
Charleston man found shot, deadA Charleston, Missouri, man was found dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, and authorities said he had been shot. A release from Robert Hearnes, director of Charleston Department of Public Safety, says Rodney Johnson, 50, was found at 724 Warren St....
-
Two in custody after Sikeston shootingSIKESTON, Mo. Two are in custody after an individual was shot in the face late Thursday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a call of an individual who was shot in the...
-
Officials outline timeline for ARPA-funded projectsCity of Cape Girardeau officials have provided proposed schedules for the 10-plus projects utilizing the city's remaining $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The potential use of the federal funds was the subject of much debate among...
-
Jackson woman charged with drug possession3A Jackson woman whose job includes removing children from their parents for illegal drug use has been charged with possessing methamphetamine. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Family Services division of the state Department of Social Services,...
-
Cape Girardeau County use tax revenue down double digits for second straight month5Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by...
-
Solutions sought regarding public transportation in county2A forum centering on public transportation issues in Cape Girardeau County highlighted a number of problems but few solutions Thursday, Oct. 20. This "Transportation Conversation" was sponsored by United Way of Southeast Missouri, and the public was...
-
Jackson new bridge progress
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/24/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 20 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
No excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday, photo ID required Nov. 83This story is updated. Those who wish to vote absentee in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election may do so without an excuse starting Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau county clerk. Absentee voting by those providing an...
-
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center attendance 'back' to pre-pandemic levels4Penny Williams, recreations division manager for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, categorized Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center attendance "back" this past year. The new report which tabulated visits based on the past fiscal year...
-
Highway 177 anti-flooding project completion estimated by first week of NovemberThe state's Department of Transportation estimates the second phase of the anti-flooding project for Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County will be completed no later than Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Kevin Plott, resident engineer, contractors will...
-
-
Thursday morning fire in Sikeston considered arsonSIKESTON, Mo. A fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a Sikeston apartment complex is being considered arson. At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to a fire at Twin Oaks Apartments at 600...
-
Poplar Bluff police investigate alleged threats against medical centerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Poplar Bluff Police Department officers are investigating alleged threats made against the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center facility and/or staff Thursday, Oct. 20, Police Chief Mike McClain said. "The hospital reported that...
-
Strong finish pushes SEMO District Fair attendance past 20212The Sept. 10 to 17 SEMO District Fair saw a 2.2% year-to-year increase in admissions over 2021, according to information newly released by the Fair Board. Fair admissions totaled 82,887 last month compared to 80,637 in 2021. "Attendance was behind...
-
Cape Girardeau man charged again with murder of Madison Robinson4A suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl has been charged a second time with her death. Documents from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Prosecuting Attorney indicate Isaiah Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau has been...
-
Jackson school district lawsuit set for oral arguments before state appellate court7Oral arguments have been set for next month before the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson R-2 School District. The suit, which stems from a 2006 construction project, involves Total Electric Co. of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves major sidewalk project8Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approved authorization to use federal grant money in conjunction with the Transportation Trust Fund to complete both phases the North Cape Rock Sidewalks project. The first phase of...
-
Despite low water levels, paddlewheeler still to visit Cape Girardeau on Friday1American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, is expected to dock Friday morning, Oct. 21, at Cape Girardeau's riverfront, with its 183 passengers on board despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, according to VisitCape officials....
-
Missouri Court of Appeals to hold court at Notre Dame Regional High SchoolThe Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will be in session at Notre Dame Regional High School on Friday, Oct. 21, in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, Notre Dame students and faculty have been invited to attend the court sessions...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/20/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 13 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Local News 10/19/22Jackson School District to host 'Bus Driver University'Jackson School District needs bus drivers, and will host its second "Bus Driver University" on Saturday, Oct. 22. Those interested can learn more information, and even test drive a bus, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Jackson High...
-
Local News 10/19/22Contour Airlines makes first flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville1Exactly 34 minutes and 3 seconds after liftoff, the first Contour Airlines flight emanating from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport touched down at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee. The flight, and surrounding festivities, were a...
-
Most read 10/18/22Special-use permit approved for gas station on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-2 to approve a special-use permit to operate a fueling station in addition to a convenience store at 2090 N. Sprigg St. The ordinance will be added to the consent agenda for formal passage at a future City...
-
Most read 10/18/22Alleged trespasser who entered downtown Cape residence arrestedCape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7. A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged murder5A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said authorities arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He has been charged with...
-
Cape Girardeau organic grocery expandsNatural Health Organic Foods, 135 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau's West Park Village, recently underwent a major expansion. "We have doubled the size of the store," said co-owner Becky Brown, who noted the 26-year-old full-service natural...
-
Kroger buys grocery chain competitorKroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains. In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns...