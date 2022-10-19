TLS Student of the Quarter

Here at Trinity Lutheran School we have awarded our Students of the Quarter. These students were recently recognized by our teachers and staff for being outstanding students that have made a positive impact on our lives here at Trinity. We are proud of their accomplishments and would like to recognize each of them for doing so, may God bless them and continue to let His light shine for all to see! front row R to L Kendall Deneke 1st grade, Genevieve Brandhorst 3rd grade, Natalie Wilson 4th grade, Libby Wulfers 7th grade, Jaegen Pickel 5th grade, back row R to L Addy Rhodes 1st grade, Brett Gaebler 4th grade, Nehemiah Comeau Kindergarten, Korbin Koch 2nd grade, Elaina Volkerding 5th grade, Journee Mele 6th grade, Carsyn Faught 8th grade, Brayden Davidson 8th grade.