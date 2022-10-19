News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-19-22
O Father God, thank you for grace and the gift of eternal life through your Son Jesus. Amen.
More to explore
-
Countour Airlines makes first flight from Cape Girardeau airport to NashvilleExactly 34 minutes and 3 seconds after liftoff, the first Contour Airlines flight emanating from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport touched down at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee. The flight, and surrounding festivities, were a...
-
Cairo port development gets state grantIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $3.4 million has been released for a new inland port under development in Cairo, Illinois. The funding is part of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois...
-
Veteran SEMO prof Hamner Hill to be given faculty honor; 4 alumni will receives merit awardsHamner Hill, a philosophy professor at Southeast Missouri State University, will receive the Faculty Merit Award from Southeast's alumni association later this month. Hill, who has taught at SEMO for 36 years, will be honored Oct. 28, along with...
-
Local DAR again plans decoration of graves in Jackson1For a second year, the local John Guild chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will take part Dec. 17 in National Wreaths Across America Day. In remarks Monday during Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session, DAR's Pam Johnson said wreaths...
-
Jackson School District to host 'Bus Driver University'Jackson School District needs bus drivers, and will host its second "Bus Driver University" on Saturday, Oct. 22. Those interested can learn more information, and even test drive a bus, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Jackson High...
-
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau to honor Trudy Lee with Lifetime Achievement AwardZonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Trudy Lee with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2022 on Friday, Nov 18. The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...
-
Chinese national sentenced to prison for child pornA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography. A release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming indicated Haoyu Wang, 29, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen...
-
Oak Ridge man sent to prison on firearm chargeAn Oak Ridge man has been sentenced to prison on a felon in possession of a firearm charge. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced Joseph Lopez, 40, to 112 months in prison on the charge, which stemmed from a search of his residence in...
-
Special-use permit approved for gas station on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-2 to approve a special-use permit to operate a fueling station in addition to a convenience store at 2090 N. Sprigg St. The ordinance will be added to the consent agenda for formal passage at a future City...
-
City aldermen support Jackson man's dream to rehab courtsJosh Lukefahr had a vision to rehabilitate the basketball courts in Jackson City Park once he realized their dilapidated condition this spring and his dream is about to be realized. On Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen formally accepted...
-
Alleged trespasser who entered downtown Cape residence arrestedCape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7. A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged murder5A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said authorities arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He has been charged with...
-
Cape River Heritage Museum unveils new exhibition room, display for Lion's Club 100th anniversaryThere was more history than just the exhibits in Cape River Heritage Museum on Friday night. At a reception showcasing the opening of the newly named Haertling Room, stories of the museum's origins were told by founding members, including Larry...
-
Most read 10/17/22Cape Girardeau organic grocery expandsNatural Health Organic Foods, 135 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau's West Park Village, recently underwent a major expansion. "We have doubled the size of the store," said co-owner Becky Brown, who noted the 26-year-old full-service natural...
-
Poplar Bluff names new police chief1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The City of Poplar Bluff today will swear in its first new police chief in 22 years. City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain will take over the position of police chief. He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. today during the...
-
Coroner: Black River skull appears to be medical specimenAn eerie discovery in the Black River likely has a benign explanation, according to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers. The skull found in the riverbed earlier this month is most likely a medical specimen, he said. The skull was discovered Friday, Oct....
-
Most read 10/17/22Kroger buys grocery chain competitorKroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains. In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/16/22Vintage Now 2022
-
New festival coming to Cape Girardeau3The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at...
-
Miss. Co. administrator appointedJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, woman was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as Mississippi County (Missouri) public administrator. Melissa Davis of Charleston was appointed to the post, Parson's office announced Friday. Davis has served...
-
Scott Co. authorities caution against burningSIKESTON, Mo. -- Despite burn bans being in place throughout the region, local fire crews have battled a higher-than-usual number of vegetation blazes in the past several weeks, and they have one, clear message for residents: Stop burning. "We have...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-17-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
-
Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape CountyThe public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation." The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West...
-
Cape Girardeau hospice aims to help kids dealing with grief"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." The pithy aphorism above is often attributed to 18th century American founding father Benjamin Franklin. Regardless of whether Franklin uttered or wrote those words, the...
-
Cape police seek trespassing suspect4Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard...
-
Local News 10/13/22First Missouri State Bank now offers innovative high-interest CD promotionFirst Missouri State Bank now offers certificate of deposits that pay 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield and the customer can pick the term from three to 24 months. "This was born out of the environment that we're in right now," said First Missouri State...
-
Most read 10/11/22Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau13The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...