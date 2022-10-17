*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

American Legion Auxiliary President tours Missouri

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by D. Hinze
Monday, October 17, 2022
Mildred Varvell, Edna Smith, Donna Hinze, Vicky Koutz, Carla Young and Judy Bradley

American Legion Auxiliary National President, Vicky Koutz, visited Missouri on Friday, September 30. One of the stops she made on her way to be Grand Marshall in the Sikeston Cotton Festival parade was at the Missouri Veteran' Home in Cape. Members of Cape Girardeau American Legion Auxilary Unit 63 joined her for a tour of the home.

Comments