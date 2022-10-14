VintageNOW combines style and entertainment for a good cause

Editorial

BEN MATTHEWS ~ Southeast Missourian

The annual VintageNOW fashion show returns this weekend to the Show Me Center, combining a good cause with a first-class experience in one of the area's premier events.

The show, started 13 years ago, will feature 60 models who will wear two outfits each over the course of the evening. And there's choreographed dancing. It's an evening of style and entertainment, but all done with the goal of raising awareness around domestic violence and generating funds for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

The Safe House does important work locally in providing shelter and counseling for battered individuals. It's a service we all wish wasn't necessary but are thankful it emitsto help those in desperate situations.

VintageNOW has become known as not only a wonderful local event but also a tremendous fundraising arm for the Safe House. Last year's show raised more than $115,000.

The Southeast Missourian reported earlier this week that more than 1,800 tickets had already been sold for this year's show, but you can still purchase tickets for $25 online at vintageNOW.org or at Pastimes Antiques, 45 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets at the door will be $30.

Doors at the Show Me Center open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

We hope you'll attend the event and show your support for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.