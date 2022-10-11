Point of Interest: The Katy Trail
Across the state of Missouri, The Katy Trail guides adventurers, offering a leisurely way to explore the history of Missouris German heritage, wine country, microbreweries, westward expansion and rural towns. The trail, which runs across the center of the state between Clinton, Mo., and Machens, Mo., is 240 miles long, with 26 trailheads and four fully-restored railroad depots along the way, according to the Missouri State Parks website. Plus, if youre riding or hiking between Cooper County and St. Charles County, youre on an official segment of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
The trail, which is gravel and mostly flat, is a Rails to Trails project that functioned as the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad (MKT or Katy) from 1865 until the late 1980s. The first section of the trail opened as a hiking and biking path in Rocheport, Mo., in 1990.
Brett Dufur loves the Katy Trail and is deeply interested in the people, places and histories along it. He first began learning about the Missouri River Valley after graduating from the Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Mo., and being assigned to write stories about river towns that were recovering from the Flood of 93 for the Columbia Missourian. As he learned about the history of the area, the people he met urged him to write a guidebook to the region, and so he did, publishing The Complete Katy Trail Guidebook in 1995. The guidebooks 11th edition was published in 2021, and he has also written Katy Trail Nature Guide, Exploring Lewis and Clarks Missouri and Exploring Missouri Wine Country. He describes each guidebook as a history book with directions.
Dufur has ridden the Katy Trail four times end to end and says he is constantly biking hundreds of miles on different stretches of the trail.
I call it Missouris longest welcome mat, because its just a truly incredible opportunity to explore the heartbeat of Missouri, Dufur says. Its beautiful country, the people could not be any nicer, the history is mind-blowing, and its just such a great escape. I kind of think biking the whole Katy Trail is sort of like every mans Everest. You can certainly be anybody, and with some training and planning, ride Americas longest Rails to Trails project.
Whether you want to hike or bike, camp or stay in Air Bnbs, explore the length of the Katy Trail at once or adventure in short stints, Dufur recommends taking time along the trail to have fun and discover all the small towns have to offer. Read on for more of Dufurs tips on planning your own trip along the Katy Trail, and then go have an adventure.
When to go
Dufur says spring and fall are the best times to explore the trail. When going during these seasons, however, its important to be prepared for the diverse weather you could encounter along the way, so pack accordingly. If youre planning a trip for the summer, he recommends riding or hiking in the morning to avoid the humidity and hottest parts of the day. One other tip he offers hikers and cyclists: Plan a trip that coincides with a holiday or festival in one of the towns along the trail. This, he says, allows you to experience the local culture.
What to pack
The Katy Trail is all about packing light. Depending on the length of your trip, bring sunscreen, phone and charger, toiletries, rain gear and a change or two of clothes; dressing in layers is best if youre exploring in the spring or fall. If youre cycling, be sure to pack all of the things you need in case you have a bike issue, including chain lube, an air pump, a multitool, and a patch kit or at least two spare tubes. And although there are towns approximately every 10 miles along the trail, not all of them provide access to services, so be sure to bring plenty of water two water bottles worth to fill up as you stop as well as protein-packed snacks to keep you going as you ride or hike. Bike racks or bags can help get your gear from Point A to Point B if youre cycling, and an appropriately-sized and fitted hiking backpack can aid hikers.
Where to stop
Clinton
Dont miss the town square. Dufur says it exemplifies beautiful, classic, small-town Missouri.
Windsor
At the crossroads of the Katy Trail and Rock Island Trail a Rails to Trails project that will stretch from Kansas City, Mo., to St. Louis after completion Dufur says the people of this small town put a lot of effort into welcoming cyclists. Take the chance to get off the trail and meet some of them.
Sedalia
The home of the Sedalia Depot, this trailside attraction has what Dufur describes as incredible architecture and is one of the best Katy Trail Museums along the 240 miles.
Boonville
The visitors center is housed in a historic building at the trailhead, complete with a replica of a Lewis and Clark sailboat. Take an hour or so off the trail here to learn about the history of the area.
Rocheport
Be sure to ride your bike through the old railroad tunnel and take some time off the trail to see the beautiful river views of the Missouri River. The Merriweather Café and Bike Shop is a good bet for some food, too.
Jefferson City
While youre there, see where the decisions about our state get made while taking a tour of the state capitol. Tours last 45 minutes to an hour; find more information here.
Hermann
Home of the Deutschheim State Historic Site, learn about the German immigrants who settled in the Missouri River Valley from 1840 to 1890 through taking tours of the Pommer-Gentner House and the Strehly House, some of the oldest-surviving buildings in the town.
Augusta
Rent a cabin or pitch a tent to camp in Klondike Park. With 250 acres to the park, there are four miles of paved trails for hiking and biking to explore in this old silica sand quarry.
St. Charles
If youre up for more history about Lewis and Clark, visit the Lewis and Clark Boat House and Museum, where they have a traveling fleet of replica boats used by Lewis and Clark. This is also a great destination to bring kiddos, as the museum offers activities focused on children.
Want to go?
The Katy Trail's terminal trailheads are in Machens, Mo., and Clinton, Mo., with 24 other trailheads along the way. Pick one to start your adventure!
