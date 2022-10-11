Meet the Experts: 3 Tips for keeping your live Christmas tree looking its best with Teresa and Stephen Meier, owners of Meier Horseshoe Pines
Teresa and Stephen Meier, owners of Meier Horseshoe Pines, began growing Christmas trees in 1983. Approximately five years later, they opened for business and have been taking people via wagon ride to their 20 acres of Christmas trees to select live trees since.
Now, in their 34th season, they have approximately 1,500 trees for sale and a dozen species of trees in their field to choose from, including fir, pine and spruce.
In addition to selling trees, Teresa makes wreaths and garlands. They also have a Christmas shop and the newly-opened Market at the Pines, where they sell food items like jams, dessert mixes and local meats.
Teresa and Stephen say a live tree can look fresh for four to six weeks if properly cared for. Here, they share their tips to help your tree look its best the longest.
1. Place the tree into water within three hours of cutting it down.
Stephen says if a tree is left out of water longer than this, it will sap over, sealing itself with a sap base so no water can be drawn up into it. If you cant get it into water within this time frame, remove a quarter inch to a half inch from the bottom of the trunk before placing it in water so it can draw water into it from the fresh cut.
As long as you never let your stand go without water, then your tree will stay fresh the entire season, Stephen says. That is basically it. Water, water, water.
2. Fill up the tree stand twice a day for the first week.
After the first week, continue to keep the tree stand full of water, especially if you have pets that might drink from it, too, Teresa says. She recommends using tap water; make sure the water isnt hot.
A seven- to eight-foot tree could easily drink a gallon of water each day for the first week, and then it will slow down, Teresa says. It fills up just like people fill up with water.
3. Place your tree away from heat sources.
Although Christmas cards often show trees next to a fireplaces, Teresa says that is the worst place for a live tree, as is any place where a vent blows directly on it or in front of a big, picture window where the sun shines in. Stephen says heat sources cause the moisture in the tree to evaporate and will dry the tree out prematurely.
To select the right species of tree, visit Meier Horseshoe Pines website, where you can find tips for choosing the best type of tree for your home, family and decorating style.
2146 Co. Rd. 330
Jackson
https://www.meierhorseshoepines.com
Tree Fields Open Black Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:30 to 4 p.m.
Sundays, 11 to 4 p.m.
Market at the Pines (Now open)
Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
