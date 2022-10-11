Art and Life: Shadows

Maria Ionova

How often do we take time to notice shadows? Within the painting The Melancholy and Mystery of a Street by Giorgio de Chirico, there is a very ominous shadow. As it appears from behind a building, a little girl plays in the street. This offers a narrative that makes us wonder what that mysterious shadow is. In other paintings such as Winter Shadows by Sheila Diemert, the shadows appear to be more friendly. Here, the trees cast long, colorful shadows on a field covered in snow. Each one has a delicate array of blues, yellows and reds.

While walking this spring, I loved seeing the shadows from the bare tree branches on the roads. Close to the tree, they were dark and defined. As they spread, the small, finger-like branches became soft and translucent, showing delicate colors.

The same effect can be seen in cast shadows of still-life paintings. Look closely the next time to see the variety of color artists put into their shadows.

Try an experiment and set up several items on a white tablecloth. Perhaps a tea cup, vase or glass would do. Then shine a light on them to cast shadows. An observant viewer may see colors in them of ultramarine blue or pale dioxazine purple. What do you see? The shadows are not just gray, but hold and reflect colors. Some edges are hard and distinct, others are distorted and disseminate softly. Shadows help add depth and realism to the work of art and what we see, as in music the melody carries the song.

Most of us are totally oblivious to the array of shadows surrounding us day and night, writes John Roman, writer and illustrator. As you walk through each day, notice the shadows cast from buildings, from windows, from the lights inside. All of them create fun patterns that can be quite entertaining. Often, there are multiple shadows when there are several light sources. When we are made to sit and wait somewhere, it is fun to observe shadows to pass the time. As you walk in the sun with your children or grandchildren, you can make shadow images on the sidewalk.

Recently, I saw a commercial on TV of a street intersection with people walking in different directions. Each person had an oval shadow under them, making it look as if they were game pieces being moved about. All shadows block light, but reveal so much more. They can reveal pattern and value or even inspire imagination.

When Alexander Calders mobiles are shown in art museums such as The Modern Museum of Art (MOMA), they are displayed in such a way as to reveal the shadows cast by them as they move. I recently observed a shadow reflection cast on a corner wall at the co-op exhibit at the Arts Council. There was a small, copper figure-like sculpture and earrings on a glass mirror. The shadow appeared to be an upside-down heart with an old-fashioned ax through it. One could form a story from what was seen or a short poem.

As you can see, shadows can be mystical, magical, friendly or playful. They can be dark and menacing or hold within them lovely and delicate colors. I invite you to take time to observe these intriguing visions.

Brenda S. Seyer has found tranquility in creating art from a young age. An art teacher and member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, she enjoys working in charcoal figures, plein air oils, realistic watercolors and experimental batiks.