Today in History
Today is Monday, Oct. 17, the 290th day of 2022. There are 75 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 17, 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
On this date:
In 1610, French King Louis XIII, age nine, was crowned at Reims, five months after the assassination of his father, Henry IV.
In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, New York, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held U.S. citizenship.
In 1910, social reformer and poet Julia Ward Howe, author of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," died in Portsmouth, R.I. at age 91.
In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)
In 1966, 12 New York City firefighters were killed while battling a blaze in lower Manhattan. The TV game show "The Hollywood Squares" premiered on NBC.
In 1967, Puyi, the last emperor of China, died in Beijing at age 61.
In 1973, Arab oil-producing nations announced they would begin cutting back oil exports to Western nations and Japan; the result was a total embargo that lasted until March 1974.
In 1978, President Carter signed a bill restoring U.S. citizenship to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing $6 billion worth of damage.
In 2018, residents of the Florida Panhandle community of Mexico Beach who had fled Hurricane Michael a week earlier returned home to find homes, businesses and campers ripped to shreds; the storm had killed at least 59 people and caused more than $25 billion in damage in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Ten years ago: Federal authorities in New York said a Bangladeshi student had been arrested in an FBI sting after he tried to detonate a phony 1,000-pound truck bomb outside the Federal Reserve building in Manhattan. (Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis was sentenced to 30 years in prison.)
Five years ago: Just hours before President Donald Trump's latest travel ban was due to take effect, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked most of the ban, saying it suffered from the same flaws as the previous version. U.S.-backed Syrian forces gained control of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which was once the heart of the Islamic State group's self-styled caliphate.
One year ago: Police in Haiti said a notorious gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was believed responsible for abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including five children. (Two of the missionaries were released in November; the others would go free in December.) Russia reported its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections to date, more than 70% higher than the number a month earlier. Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help the Chicago Sky win its first WNBA championship with a 80-74 Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 80. Singer Gary Puckett is 80. Actor Michael McKean is 75. Actor George Wendt is 74. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 73. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is 67. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 66. Country singer Alan Jackson is 64. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 63. Movie director Rob Marshall is 62. Actor Grant Shaud is 62. Animator Mike Judge is 60. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 59. Singer Rene' Dif is 55. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 54. Actor Wood Harris is 53. Singer Wyclef Jean is 53. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 53. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick ('N Sync) is 51. Rapper Eminem is 50. Actor Sharon Leal is 50. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 48. Actor Felicity Jones is 39. Actor Chris Lowell is 38.
-
Cape Public Schools still struggling to find food meeting nutrition guidelinesCape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle. Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape GirardeauPart of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars trunks bursting with candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the...
-
Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screeningsNearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this years Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274...
-
3rd Marine Band to perform in PerryvilleThe 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform Sunday in Perryville, Missouri. The program will include selections from the band's varied repertoire, such as familiar march, traditional classics and patriotic favorites. This concert is free and open...
-
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIState Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report states Kyle Biler, 27, was taken into custody in Scott County just before midnight Saturday. He was taken to Scott...
-
Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugsA Charleston, Missouri, woman was arrested Friday for several alleged felony drug violations. A state Highway Patrol report states Angela Riley, 52, was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances --...
-
Bertrand man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Bertrand, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday morning for two alleged felonies. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Keith Coots, 50, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a...
-
Arkansas man arrested in Scott CountyAn Arkansas man was taken into custody early Monday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report states William Walker Jr., 32, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. and cited for felony...
-
Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in need2People got help with basic needs groceries, medical aid, cellphones during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for...
-
SEMO Aviation lands new director2Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S....
-
Most read 10/11/22Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau11The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...
-
SEMO announces new head of university advancement1Wendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday. Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement...
-
N. Sprigg in Cape to be closed Wednesday at WatkinsNorth Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. Utility repair work is expected to be complete and the road reopened within the day, the release said.
-
-
-
Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber6The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass,...
-
Mayor highlights debt repayment, crime prevention efforts in city1JACKSON -- Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder touted debt repayment and investments in crime prevention while speaking to a Republican women's group Friday. Kinder told the group city officials have lowered the city's debt by about $8 million and...
-
Notre Dame students set fundraising record of $282,000 during annual Activity Week8Notre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs. Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the...
-
Cape water declared safe; officials lift boil advisoryCape Girardeau officials lifted the boil water advisory in the city Friday after test results showed no sign of contaminants in the water. "It is not necessary to flush your pipes or appliances since contamination was not detected. To flush...
-
Build My Future: Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students take part in construction career expo2SIKESTON, Mo. -- Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students spent the day in the construction industry, learning about the various options in the trade while also gaining hands-on experience during the Build My Future event Wednesday in...
-
-
-
-
Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder workRoute AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder...
-
Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience storeAbout 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene. Windbigler said a...
-
Response to Cape Girardeau water emergency hailed1This story is updated. Much of Thursday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting was devoted to an after-action report following Cape Girardeau's water issue earlier this week, a now-repaired leak in a 14-inch water main. The crisis, which came...
-
City of Cape works to sell remainder of business park10Cape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the next step in selling the remaining portion of the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park. The city is working to sell the remaining portion of the park to Touchdown Developer Group...
-
First round of water tests shows no contaminants; boil water advisory decision to come by Friday afternoon1Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city's water supply, following a water main break earlier in the week. However, a second round of tests will need to show no...
-
Woodland hosts groundbreaking for new safe room1MARBLE HILL, Mo. After years of planning, ground was broken last week on a safe room in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County. The building will be 9,200 square feet and designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines and...
-
Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud1A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and...
-
Local News 10/6/22Cape hires new finance directorThe City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23. I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel...
-
Most read 10/6/22Fixing Cape water main leak: long hours, outside help7The 14-inch water main right off of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau was repaired Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly daylong effort by crews to repair the issue. Stan Polivick, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, said the fix...
-
Most read 10/6/22Cape council delays decision on N. Sprigg convenience store citing public safety concerns14Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to table an ordinance granting a special-use permit to develop a convenience store and gas station at 2090 N. Sprigg St. Council member Robbie Guard moved to defer the ordinance until the next...
-
Most read 10/5/22Mirror image Identical twins serve together in Cape Girardeau clinicKrisman and Kaylee Eakin began working as medical assistants at Cape Girardeau's EBO MD direct primary care clinic Sept. 7. Aside from their varying choice of hairstyles and a conscious decision to wear different colored scrubs to work each day, it...
-
Most read 10/5/22Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming8Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming. According to the state Department of Natural Resources website,...
-
Most read 10/4/22Cape officials update progress on water main breakThe water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin...
-