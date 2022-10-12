Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 291st day of 2022. There are 74 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 18, 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.
On this date:
In 1648, Boston shoemakers were authorized to form a guild to protect their interests; it's the first American labor organization on record.
In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.
In 1954, Texas Instruments unveiled the Regency TR-1, the first commercially produced transistor radio.
In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.
In 1968, the U.S. Olympic Committee suspended Tommie Smith and John Carlos for giving a "Black power" salute as a protest during a victory ceremony in Mexico City.
In 1969, the federal government banned artificial sweeteners known as cyclamates because of evidence they caused cancer in laboratory rats.
In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon's veto.
In 1977, West German commandos stormed a hijacked Lufthansa jetliner on the ground in Mogadishu, Somalia, freeing all 86 hostages and killing three of the four hijackers.
In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum, 26, was taken off life support six days after shooting himself in the head with a pistol loaded with a blank cartridge on the set of his TV show "Cover Up."
In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather's office had tested positive for skin anthrax. Four disciples of Osama bin Laden were sentenced in New York to life without parole for their roles in the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.
In 2010, four men snared in an FBI sting were convicted of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and shoot down military planes with the help of a paid informant who'd convinced them he was a terror operative. (James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
Ten years ago: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that a federal law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional. (The following June, the Supreme Court would use that case to strike down provisions keeping legally-married same-sex couples from receiving federal benefits that were otherwise available to married couples.)
Five years ago: President Donald Trump rejected claims that he had been disrespectful to the grieving family of a slain U.S. soldier in a phone call to the family. Instead of accepting awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show in Nashville, singer Jason Aldean and other stars honored the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
One year ago: Colin Powell, a trailblazing soldier and diplomat who was the first Black person to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and also the first to serve as secretary of state, died at 84 of COVID-19 complications. Jury selection got underway in the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, as he was running in their Georgia neighborhood. (All three would be convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.) Attorneys said the families of those killed, wounded and scarred in the 2018 Florida high school massacre had reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district.
Today's Birthdays: College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 83. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 79. Actor Joe Morton is 75. Actor Pam Dawber is 72. Author Terry McMillan is 71. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 70. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 69. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 66. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 65. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 64. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 62. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 61. Actor Vincent Spano is 60. Rock musician Tim Cross is 56. Singer Nonchalant is 55. Former tennis player Michael Stich is 54. Actor Joy Bryant is 48. Rock musician Peter Svensson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 44. R&B singer-actor Ne-Yo is 43. Country singer Josh Gracin is 42. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 38. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 38. Actor-model Freida Pinto is 38. Actor Zac Efron is 35. Actor Joy Lauren is 33. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner is 32. TV personality Bristol Palin is 32. Actor Tyler Posey is 31. Actor Toby Regbo is 31.
Cape Public Schools still struggling to find food meeting nutrition guidelinesCape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle. Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was...
Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape GirardeauPart of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars trunks bursting with candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the...
Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screeningsNearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this years Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274...
3rd Marine Band to perform in PerryvilleThe 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform Sunday in Perryville, Missouri. The program will include selections from the band's varied repertoire, such as familiar march, traditional classics and patriotic favorites. This concert is free and open...
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIState Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report states Kyle Biler, 27, was taken into custody in Scott County just before midnight Saturday. He was taken to Scott...
Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugsA Charleston, Missouri, woman was arrested Friday for several alleged felony drug violations. A state Highway Patrol report states Angela Riley, 52, was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances --...
Bertrand man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Bertrand, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday morning for two alleged felonies. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Keith Coots, 50, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a...
Arkansas man arrested in Scott CountyAn Arkansas man was taken into custody early Monday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report states William Walker Jr., 32, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. and cited for felony...
Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in needPeople got help with basic needs groceries, medical aid, cellphones during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for...
SEMO Aviation lands new directorSoutheast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S....
Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape GirardeauThe Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...
SEMO announces new head of university advancementWendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday. Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement...
N. Sprigg in Cape to be closed Wednesday at WatkinsNorth Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. Utility repair work is expected to be complete and the road reopened within the day, the release said.
Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape ChamberThe men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass,...
Mayor highlights debt repayment, crime prevention efforts in cityJACKSON -- Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder touted debt repayment and investments in crime prevention while speaking to a Republican women's group Friday. Kinder told the group city officials have lowered the city's debt by about $8 million and...
Notre Dame students set fundraising record of $282,000 during annual Activity WeekNotre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs. Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the...
Cape water declared safe; officials lift boil advisoryCape Girardeau officials lifted the boil water advisory in the city Friday after test results showed no sign of contaminants in the water. "It is not necessary to flush your pipes or appliances since contamination was not detected. To flush...
Build My Future: Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students take part in construction career expoSIKESTON, Mo. -- Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students spent the day in the construction industry, learning about the various options in the trade while also gaining hands-on experience during the Build My Future event Wednesday in...
Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder workRoute AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder...
Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience storeAbout 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene. Windbigler said a...
Response to Cape Girardeau water emergency hailedThis story is updated. Much of Thursday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting was devoted to an after-action report following Cape Girardeau's water issue earlier this week, a now-repaired leak in a 14-inch water main. The crisis, which came...
City of Cape works to sell remainder of business parkCape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the next step in selling the remaining portion of the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park. The city is working to sell the remaining portion of the park to Touchdown Developer Group...
First round of water tests shows no contaminants; boil water advisory decision to come by Friday afternoonCape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city's water supply, following a water main break earlier in the week. However, a second round of tests will need to show no...
Woodland hosts groundbreaking for new safe roomMARBLE HILL, Mo. After years of planning, ground was broken last week on a safe room in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County. The building will be 9,200 square feet and designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines and...
Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraudA Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and...
Cape hires new finance directorThe City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23. I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel...
Fixing Cape water main leak: long hours, outside helpThe 14-inch water main right off of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau was repaired Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly daylong effort by crews to repair the issue. Stan Polivick, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, said the fix...
Cape council delays decision on N. Sprigg convenience store citing public safety concernsCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to table an ordinance granting a special-use permit to develop a convenience store and gas station at 2090 N. Sprigg St. Council member Robbie Guard moved to defer the ordinance until the next...
Mirror image Identical twins serve together in Cape Girardeau clinicKrisman and Kaylee Eakin began working as medical assistants at Cape Girardeau's EBO MD direct primary care clinic Sept. 7. Aside from their varying choice of hairstyles and a conscious decision to wear different colored scrubs to work each day, it...
Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcomingCape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming. According to the state Department of Natural Resources website,...
Cape officials update progress on water main breakThe water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin...
