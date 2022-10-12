Today in History
Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
On this date:
In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1926, Ernest Hemingway's first novel, "The Sun Also Rises," was published by Scribner's of New York.
In 1928, Republican presidential nominee Herbert Hoover spoke of the "American system of rugged individualism" in a speech at New York's Madison Square Garden.
In 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
In 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.
In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment -- a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.
In 1995, the largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations.
In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. (The Cubs would go on to beat Cleveland in the World Series in seven games.)
In 2020, in the closing debate of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over how to tame the raging coronavirus; Trump declared that the virus would "go away," while Biden countered that the nation was heading toward a "dark winter."
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama sharply challenged Mitt Romney on foreign policy in their final campaign debate, held in Boca Raton, Florida, accusing him of "wrong and reckless leadership that is all over the map"; the Republican coolly responded, "Attacking me is not an agenda" for dealing with a dangerous world. An Italian court convicted seven experts of manslaughter for failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people. (The verdicts were later overturned.) American Indian activist Russell Means, 72, died in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Five years ago: The latest allegations of sexual harassment or assault in Hollywood targeted writer and director James Toback; the Los Angeles Times reported that he had been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women. U.S.-backed fighters in Syria captured the country's largest oil field from the Islamic State group, marking a major advance against the extremists. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scored a major victory in national elections that decisively returned his ruling coalition to power.
One year ago: The Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect while agreeing to hear arguments in the case. Florida businessman Lev Parnas, who helped Rudy Giuliani's effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, was convicted in New York of campaign finance crimes. Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his role on TV's "Newhart," died in New York at 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, died at 82.
Today's Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 86. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 84. Actor Derek Jacobi is 84. Actor Tony Roberts is 83. Movie director Jan (yahn) de Bont is 79. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 79. Rock musician Eddie Brigati is 77. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 70. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 70. Movie director Bill Condon is 67. Actor Luis Guzman is 66. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 63. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 62. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 60. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 59. Christian singer TobyMac is 58. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 57. Actor Valeria Golino is 56. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 55. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 54. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 54. Movie director Spike Jonze is 53. Rapper Tracey Lee is 52. Actor Saffron Burrows is 50. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 49. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 49. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 47. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 46. Actor Michael Fishman is 41. Talk show host Michael Essany is 40. MLB infielder Robinson Cano is 40. Rock musician Rickard Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 39. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 37. Actor Corey Hawkins is 34. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 32. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (vas-ihl-lee-A'-vuh) is 30. Actor Elias Harger is 15.
-
Cape Public Schools still struggling to find food meeting nutrition guidelinesCape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle. Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape GirardeauPart of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars trunks bursting with candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the...
-
Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screeningsNearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this years Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274...
-
3rd Marine Band to perform in PerryvilleThe 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform Sunday in Perryville, Missouri. The program will include selections from the band's varied repertoire, such as familiar march, traditional classics and patriotic favorites. This concert is free and open...
-
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIState Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report states Kyle Biler, 27, was taken into custody in Scott County just before midnight Saturday. He was taken to Scott...
-
Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugsA Charleston, Missouri, woman was arrested Friday for several alleged felony drug violations. A state Highway Patrol report states Angela Riley, 52, was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances --...
-
Bertrand man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Bertrand, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday morning for two alleged felonies. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Keith Coots, 50, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a...
-
Arkansas man arrested in Scott CountyAn Arkansas man was taken into custody early Monday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report states William Walker Jr., 32, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. and cited for felony...
-
Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in need2People got help with basic needs groceries, medical aid, cellphones during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for...
-
SEMO Aviation lands new director2Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S....
-
Most read 10/11/22Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau11The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...
-
SEMO announces new head of university advancement1Wendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday. Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement...
-
N. Sprigg in Cape to be closed Wednesday at WatkinsNorth Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. Utility repair work is expected to be complete and the road reopened within the day, the release said.
-
-
-
Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber6The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass,...
-
Mayor highlights debt repayment, crime prevention efforts in city1JACKSON -- Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder touted debt repayment and investments in crime prevention while speaking to a Republican women's group Friday. Kinder told the group city officials have lowered the city's debt by about $8 million and...
-
Notre Dame students set fundraising record of $282,000 during annual Activity Week8Notre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs. Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the...
-
Cape water declared safe; officials lift boil advisoryCape Girardeau officials lifted the boil water advisory in the city Friday after test results showed no sign of contaminants in the water. "It is not necessary to flush your pipes or appliances since contamination was not detected. To flush...
-
Build My Future: Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students take part in construction career expo2SIKESTON, Mo. -- Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students spent the day in the construction industry, learning about the various options in the trade while also gaining hands-on experience during the Build My Future event Wednesday in...
-
-
-
-
Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder workRoute AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder...
-
Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience storeAbout 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene. Windbigler said a...
-
Response to Cape Girardeau water emergency hailed1This story is updated. Much of Thursday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting was devoted to an after-action report following Cape Girardeau's water issue earlier this week, a now-repaired leak in a 14-inch water main. The crisis, which came...
-
City of Cape works to sell remainder of business park10Cape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the next step in selling the remaining portion of the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park. The city is working to sell the remaining portion of the park to Touchdown Developer Group...
-
First round of water tests shows no contaminants; boil water advisory decision to come by Friday afternoon1Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city's water supply, following a water main break earlier in the week. However, a second round of tests will need to show no...
-
Woodland hosts groundbreaking for new safe room1MARBLE HILL, Mo. After years of planning, ground was broken last week on a safe room in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County. The building will be 9,200 square feet and designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines and...
-
Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud1A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and...
-
Local News 10/6/22Cape hires new finance directorThe City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23. I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel...
-
Most read 10/6/22Fixing Cape water main leak: long hours, outside help7The 14-inch water main right off of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau was repaired Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly daylong effort by crews to repair the issue. Stan Polivick, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, said the fix...
-
Most read 10/6/22Cape council delays decision on N. Sprigg convenience store citing public safety concerns14Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to table an ordinance granting a special-use permit to develop a convenience store and gas station at 2090 N. Sprigg St. Council member Robbie Guard moved to defer the ordinance until the next...
-
Most read 10/5/22Mirror image Identical twins serve together in Cape Girardeau clinicKrisman and Kaylee Eakin began working as medical assistants at Cape Girardeau's EBO MD direct primary care clinic Sept. 7. Aside from their varying choice of hairstyles and a conscious decision to wear different colored scrubs to work each day, it...
-
Most read 10/5/22Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming8Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming. According to the state Department of Natural Resources website,...
-
Most read 10/4/22Cape officials update progress on water main breakThe water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin...
-