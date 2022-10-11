Fields of Faith provides opportunity to encourage area youth in their faith

Editorial

Today's youth have so many issues to deal with in their day-to-day lives.

From longstanding challenges of peer pressure, to the potentially deadly consequences of alcohol and drug abuse with fentanyl-laced opioids being one of the day's biggest dangers, to the toxicity of technology and the myriad problems brought on by social media -- there's no shortage of issues thrown at young people.

Having a solid upbringing at home is part of the solution, but even young people brought up in "supportive" homes can at times find themselves headed down the wrong path.

We're strong believers in having deep roots in faith in Christ. One organization that does a great job in this area, particularly for young people, is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Though the name of the organization would indicate it's for those involved in sport, many students who are not athletically inclined engage with FCA.

On Wednesday, FCA will hold its fourth annual Fields of Faith events across Southeast Missouri. In Cape Girardeau, the gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Houck Stadium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The event will include a night of worship, testimonies and prayer. Mike Litz, FCA area director, said the FCA student leadership team will speak, as will SEMO student athletes.

Litz told the Southeast Missourian that Matt McDonald, pastor of Gospel Life Church in Cape Girardeau, will share a message from the Gospel and a local worship team from several churches will lead music. Gates open at 6 p.m.

"After the event, we'll invite people to come down onto the field to ask questions or receive prayer for as long as they want to stay," Litz said. "We want people to hear the good news about Jesus Christ and have an opportunity to respond that night and at least take the next step or ask the next question whatever that may be in their lives, and we'll have plenty of people there to pray and have conversations with anyone that shows any spiritual interest that evening and beyond."

This is a wonderful event, full of encouragement, worship and testimonies of faith. If you know a young person, encourage them to attend. Athlete or not, it's a phenomenal event for young people to attend and be encouraged by fellow students.