Why I oppose Smith's reelection bid for Congress
This is a paid election letter. Click here to review our letters policy.
Jason Smith consistently votes against helping his constituents in the MO-8th.
He has voted against voter access, election integrity, and campaign finance reform. He has voted against Medicaid expansion, and paid family/medical leave.
Smith, a self-proclaimed pro-lifer, voted against affordable child care, baby formula shortage relief, improving maternal health programs, and affordable insulin.
Smith refuses to bring any federal money home. Now were one of the poorest, sickest, oldest, least educated, and hungriest congressional districts in the U.S.
We deserve better! I am voting for Randi McCallian on Nov. 8 to represent us, not just the wealthy and politically connected!
RICK VANDEVEN, 724 Helen Ave., Chaffee, Missouri 63740
