Why I oppose Smith's reelection bid for Congress

Jason Smith consistently votes against helping his constituents in the MO-8th.

He has voted against voter access, election integrity, and campaign finance reform. He has voted against Medicaid expansion, and paid family/medical leave.

Smith, a self-proclaimed pro-lifer, voted against affordable child care, baby formula shortage relief, improving maternal health programs, and affordable insulin.

Smith refuses to bring any federal money home. Now were one of the poorest, sickest, oldest, least educated, and hungriest congressional districts in the U.S.

We deserve better! I am voting for Randi McCallian on Nov. 8 to represent us, not just the wealthy and politically connected!

www.randimccallian.com

RICK VANDEVEN, 724 Helen Ave., Chaffee, Missouri 63740