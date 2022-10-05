*Menu
Free water available today in Cape

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Cape Girardeau Fire Department will have free bottled water, one case per vehicle, available at two drive-throuth locations today while supplies last  Osage Centre, 3 to 6 p.m.; Shawnee Park Center, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

