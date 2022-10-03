News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
New technology gives first responders another tool to respond effectively
Local law enforcement and first responders will have a new tool at their disposal as they respond to emergency situations.
A system called Prepared Live enables dispatchers to text a web link to callers that allows them to provide a live video feed of the situation, giving first responders better knowledge of the situation they are heading into. It's a new technology for the City of Cape Girardeau but is also being used by Cape Girardeau County's Sheriff's Office and dispatch center.
"So much information is lost when a person tries to verbally describe a person or situation to another person under the best circumstances," Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said. When you add the stress and anxiety of the situation, "it is only natural for information to be missed."
Currently there is no additional cost for Cape Girardeau to use the system, and no additional personnel or equipment is required.
This appears to be a good tool for our local law enforcement. In today's environment, first responders need to be able to leverage technology along with their knowledge and skills-based training. This would seem to be a helpful tool not only for police but other first responders heading into emergency situations.
