News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-30-22
Lord God, may we be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger. Amen.
More to explore
-
Burn advisory issued in Cape Girardeau CountyFollowing a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately. NWS is urging...
-
Cape Comic Con returns this weekend for 17th editionComic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest. Vendors will...
-
Jackson student named semifinalist for National Merit ScholarshipWhen Sadie Middleton, a senior at Jackson High School, got called to the principal's office, she thought she must have done something wrong, but had no idea what, she said "I was a little nervous walking in," Middleton said. "Principal (Seth)...
-
Mehner accepts town administrator position in TennesseeCape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner has accepted an offer to become the new town administrator for Collierville, Tennessee. She will be officially named to the position pending a vote from the towns mayor and board of aldermen...
-
Cape to shift recycling routes because of staff shortagesCape Girardeau Public Works Department will be shifting recycling pickup because of a worker shortage. Stan Polivick, the director of Public Works, said beginning next week, Tuesday recycling routes will be shifted to Wednesday to help spread out...
-
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape3A man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. A release from Caruthersville Police Department says ZyQuan Williams, 18, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested after a...
-
Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau County7In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is...
-
Cape Girardeau Food Giant manager's last day will be in same store he worked his first6In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old. Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on...
-
River Heritage Quilter's Guild presents 13th Biennial Quilt Show this weekendThe River Heritage Quilters' Guild will present the 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. More than 100 quilts have been entered to be judged by certified quilt...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Multiple organizations partner to offer severe-weather homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau13Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter. The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to...
-
Central Municipal Pool to close to general public17Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of...
-
New program will allow local law enforcement live video feeds of 911 callsLocal law enforcement and first responders will now be able to use 911 callers cellphones to see live video feeds and pictures. The new system, Prepared Live, allows dispatchers to text a web link to emergency callers that, if followed, will allow...
-
Inflation and asphalt the impact on MoDOT's Southeast regionThe costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral. The price of asphalt is no exception. Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District,...
-
Getting all of Missouri connected goal of broadband conference next weekState officials are calling Tuesday's in-person "Connecting All Missourians" broadband summit in Jefferson City a "first-of-its-kind event." Cape Girardeau Central and SEMO graduate BJ Tanksley, director of the state's Office of Broadband...
-
Cape School Board discusses future city park near Jefferson, Career Ladder Plan for teachers4Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved authorization for superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to install a concrete retaining wall at Jefferson Elementary School for $74,850....
-
Updates on Cape summer school, improvement plan given to board3An update regarding the Cape Girardeau School District's summer school program was given to school board members Monday. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, reported there were improvements in the reading and math scores...
-
Hayti man killed in CaruthersvilleA Hayti, Missouri, man was shot and killed Friday night in Caruthersville, Missouri. Authorities responded to Shultz Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found Herschel Grant Jr., 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and then...
-
Filing deadline for gas rebate nears, Wallingford weighs in9State revenue officials say those who want rebates on Missouri's motor fuels tax have until the end of the week to return a form to get money back on gas purchases made from Oct. 1 to June 30. Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
-
Cape Chamber's Gilligan, Jackson Chamber's Gerau, address struggle to find workers2The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving. Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the...
-
Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf set to retire at end of week1Perry County, Missouri, will have a new head of law enforcement after Friday. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement via a release on social media last week; he will vacate the post at midnight Friday. He said a lawsuit the sheriff filed...
-
1970s alive and well in production of Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing'"Much Ado About Nothing," by William Shakespeare, will be the first production this fall hosted by the Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance. Opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the play will run seven performances...
-
CGPD adds 2 new officers, 1 communicatorTwo new officers and one communicator will join the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department announced Monday via its Facebook page. Patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden took their oaths at City Hall on Monday morning. Both...
-
-
Local News 9/26/22Cape man charged in Friday shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead. According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death...
-
Local News 9/26/22Franklin Elementary students get intro to golf1A class of Franklin Elementary School third graders learned some basics of golf Thursday. Sitting in Hula Hoop-size rings on the gym floor, 15 students listened as Haley Rushin, their physical education teacher, explained the equipment and how to...
-
-
One dead in Cape shooting11
-
Sample ballot available for Cape Girardeau County's fall election4The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website. "I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the...
-
Water main break forces SEMO closure1A water main break on the Southeast Missouri State University campus prompted the school to shut down at 3 p.m. Thursday. A university notification said the closure occurred because of a water main rupture in the central section of campus....
-
Local bankers react to Fed move to raise interest rates to highest level since 20089As expected, the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75%, Wednesday, the Fed's third consecutive rate move this year aimed at wrestling stubborn inflation under control. Not since 2008, the waning days of George W....
-
Cape Girardeau mayor alters City Council public comment rules, limits time23Mayor Stacy Kinder announced Monday a change to the public comment section of Cape Girardeau City Council meetings that will limit how many people can speak before the council at meetings. During the communications and reports portion of the...
-
New downtown gateway to connect city to Mississippi RiverA 20-foot high obelisk will soon be placed at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in Cape Girardeau, providing a touchpoint between the city and the mighty Mississippi River. The gateway marker, funded in part by the Downtown Cape Girardeau...