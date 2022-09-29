Perry County Community Foundation accepting applications for 2022 grant round

The Perry County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 community grant round. All applications are due by 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A total of $2,000 is available for programs and organizations in the Perry County area.

 Applicants who serve the Perry County area are encouraged to apply.

 Applicants may apply for up to $1,000 in funding for this grant cycle.

 Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Applicants will be notified in November of grant decisions.

 Contact Angela Swan, PCCF board chair, with questions about this grant program at aswan@rcco.com or 573-513-2083.

 Contact Kirsten Binder for questions about the application process at 417-864-6199.

Nonprofit agencies with 501(c)3 or similar tax-exempt status like schools, faith-based organizations or governmental entities are eligible to apply for grants. In awarding grants, the Perry County Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

Eligible nonprofits can begin the application process online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

The Perry County Community Foundation was founded in 2014 with a mission to enhance the quality of life in Perry County through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations  including the Perry County Community Foundation  and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.