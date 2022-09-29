'If we had done that'
There is not a phrase that sends me over the edge more than that one. "If Trump's kids had done the things that Hunter did." "If we had said the things that they said." "If we had destroyed cities like they did."
The thing is, we didn't; they did. "They would have nailed us for doing those things." "We'd be in jail if..." Is there anyone out there that can make them pay? It is insane what they are getting away with.
This morning I read a phrase that stood out to me. After 40 years of wandering, Israel is finally on the doorstep of the land God had led them to. Moses is prepping them.
"You are now about to cross the Jordan to go in and dispossess nations greater and stronger than you. Be assured, God is the one who goes ahead of you. Don't think it is because of your righteousness; it is on account of their wickedness."
Evil wreaks from the left. It is as if they sense that no one can stop them and they are rolling, not caring how blatant they are.
Is there anyone, more than God, that wants to see evil lose? So what if they are bigger and stronger. Is there anyone, properly positioned, who knows God enough, that they would ask him for HIS help instead of us for our money?
God waits. Our great nation waits.
MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau
