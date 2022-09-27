News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Will Hold 2nd Annua Cornhole Tournament October 8
The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club will be holding their Second Annual Cornhole Tournament, Saturday, October 8 at The Library (Downtown Cape) with the bags flying at 3:30pm.
The tournament will be double elimination which is great for those who aren't able to make it to cornhole tournaments often. The total payout will equal 50% of total registration.
Just like last year, the "Special Throw(s) With Glasses" is happening that involves a cash prize along with auxiliary items.
New for '22 is the Backward Cornhole Throw involving a cash prize. The distance won't start at the current pending world record.
A raffle will also be taking place. All proceeds will support the club's mission, including annual scholarships and the affiliates, including LCIF, KidSight MO, Leader Dogs for the Blind, Mid-South Lions and World Services for the Blind.
The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions meet every third Tuesday of the month at The Library (Downtown Cape) at 6:30pm.
