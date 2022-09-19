News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-19-22
Lord Jesus, may those who mourn feel your presence and peace. Amen.
More to explore
What's Past is Prologue: Remembering the 1939 U.S. visit of Queen Elizabeth II's parentsThe longest serving monarch in world history, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will be buried today after a state funeral in London putting a final period to her record-shattering 70-year reign. King George VI, whom daughter Elizabeth succeeded on...
Cape Central Academy teacher finds 'happy place' on roller derby trackKnown as "Ms. DeWitt" to her students, Cape Central Academy English teacher Bri DeWitt surprised them when she revealed her roller derby persona, "Babe Runner." DeWitt's nickname was inspired by the 1982 movie "Blade Runner,' starring Harrison Ford....
Southeast Missourian staff wins 15 awards in press association contest1Southeast Missourian staff won 15 awards in this years Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper contest. Four of the awards, which covered content produced in calendar year 2021 and which were handed out at the groups annual conference...
Butler County's Kacey Proctor is State's Attorney of the YearFor his work on both state and local levels, Butler County, Missouri's Kacey Proctor was presented with the State's Attorney of the Year Award. Proctor said he is "honored and humbled," but knows many other people who also deserve this recognition....
Cape student identified as Merit semifinalist4A senior at Cape Central High School was named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship on Wednesday. Ibrahim Ahmad was the only student from Cape Girardeau to make the cut and be in the running for the award. Fifteen thousand students...
'Best Little Fair in the Land' returns to Southeast MissouriAn event dubbed the "Best Little Fair in the Land" will make its return to Southeast Missouri next week. The East Perry Community Fair, a staple of Altenburg, Missouri, will have free admission, free parking and free entertainment for attendees...
Riverboat to dock in Cape Girardeau Sunday2VisitCape has announced American Countess, with 174 visitors aboard, will dock at the Cape Girardeau riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. VisitCape office administrator Josh Thompson said Countess' passengers will participate in a...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6. Financial affairs n...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-19--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Information Technology Professional Day Proclamation n Cape Gardens Apartments tax credit project -- Select Development Comminication/reports n City council Items for discussion n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
New Cape ward map takes effect, thousands under new representation2The new ward boundaries for the City of Cape Girardeau based on census 2020 data officially went into effect today. Thousands of city residents will find themselves with a new representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council. The largest...
Getting the word out Scott City launches CodeREDScott City is taking advantage of technology to inform residents of emergencies, advisories and community information. An alert system known as CodeRED was launched Wednesday in the northern Scott County town, home to 4,594 people. "Up to this week,...
Protecting kids online program offered at CTCSoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will host a "Parent Night" event to educate adults 18 years and older about ways to keep their children safe from online predators. SEMO NASV has invited parents from the Cape Girardeau,...
Jackson man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with ax20A Jackson man was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a family member's residence while wielding an ax. Raymond J. Halter, 39, was allegedly terrorizing family members and attempted to get into their residence...
Perryville man killed in two-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Perry County, Missouri. A state Highway Patrol report said Timothy Tarrillion, 36, died in the crash when his 2021 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 2003 Kentworth driven by Jacjiwan...
Rehab work continues on I-55 bridges over U.S. 62 at MinerThe rehabilitation of the Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri, began in May with construction on the northbound bridge. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, traffic will soon shift as work begins on...
Davison named president/CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System7Saint Francis Healthcare System has removed the temporary tag from its president and chief executive officer. Justin Davison has led the organization in an interim status since February, and a Wednesday news conference announced the systems board...
Repairs slated next month on Emerson BridgeNearly two decades old, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge will undergo repair during the first week of October but the 3,955-foot span will continue to be open to traffic. Missouri Department of Transportation announced this week that westbound lanes...
City of Cape Girardeau explores options to help south side12Highway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping...
Electric vehicle readiness plan approval delayed6A 75-page electric vehicle readiness plan has been delivered to local transportation officials by a consultant firm but it likely will not be approved, as originally scheduled, next week. The report, prepared for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Local News 9/14/22Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport5After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said. Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory...
Most read 9/14/22Cape shooting suspect charged7A Cape Girardeau man has been charged following a shots-fired incident Sunday afternoon. Vincente V. Young was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers following a foot chase after officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street,...
Most read 9/12/22SEMO Short Stays filling a rental niche2Success in business sometimes turns on finding an unserved gap in a market and finding a way to fill it. Amber Kimbrell, a real estate broker saleswoman with eXp Realty and a 2007 Jackson High School graduate, said she believes her family-owned...
Most read 9/12/22Sub-$3 gas in Cape Girardeau County7Gas under $3 per gallon was seen last week for the first time in many months in Cape Girardeau County, as the Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson, dropped its price Saturday to $2.99. n Cape Girardeau: $3.15 to $3.39 n Jackson:...