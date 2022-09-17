An important announcement about newspaper delivery

Opinion

One of my first jobs was carrying the local newspaper. In my case: The Bulletin Journal. It was a great experience, which taught the importance of perseverance, punctuality, customer service and the reward of good, honest effort. Times change, though, and child carriers disappeared from the economic landscape in the United States for many reasons, not least being the concern of parents about kids working alone.

The times are changin' again.

For several years the Southeast Missourian has faced a challenge finding folks to deliver the newspaper to subscribers' homes. A part-time job that entails working roughly 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. already appeals to a smaller pool of applicants. The pandemic aggravated the challenge. And then, this year, a general labor shortage and extreme gas prices hit. As a result, we have been unable to fill carrier routes when they have become open, straining staff, and forcing us to convert delivery to the U.S. Postal Service.

At the beginning of September, more than half -- roughly 58% -- of all Southeast Missourian print subscribers received their newspaper in the mail.

Starting in October, we will be converting the other 42% of subscribers to delivery by mail.

For those of you currently receiving the newspaper by carrier, what this means is that in October it will now be delivered on the same day as it is now, but it will be in your mailbox rather than in your yard or on your doorstep in the morning.

We know this changes a habit for many of you, which is why we sought to avoid this decision as long as possible, but the situation has become untenable.

On the good side, we are grateful to have the postal service available to deliver newspapers to readers on the same day the paper is printed. In contrast to other businesses facing today's labor shortage -- such as restaurants, who can't find wait staff and have closed -- we have a partner that is stable: snow, rain or shine. Thank you, USPS, for being there. Indeed, some readers who already receive the newspaper by mail have told us that they prefer the paper in their mailbox over picking it up in their yard (or from the street).

We are also very appreciative of our last, few remaining carriers, who over time have taken on bigger and bigger routes. Some of them have carried for us for decades -- and are long past retirement age. All of them are sticking with us through the end of the month.

Change is never easy, and this one is full of so much nostalgia. But sometimes necessity is the mother of invention. And with this change, we solidify print distribution into the future. Thank you for your understanding and support.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our circulation department: (573) 388-3680. Or email circulation director Mark Kneer: mkneer@semissourian.com. Our staff can also help you with online access -- which comes at no charge as part of your print subscription. Access also includes our popular e-edition, which is an online replica of the print edition, in the same format you're used to. The e-edition, produced six days a week, is available each morning. We would also be happy to set up a tutorial to walk you through how to access the e-edition... or the overall website... or to help you sign-up for subscriber-exclusive emails such as the daily obituary newsletter (so you don't learn about something too late).

But if you just want to enjoy the print newspaper only, we understand that, too. It will keep coming -- via the mail.

And for those of you who have already been on postal delivery for weeks, months or years, thank you as well. The Southeast Missourian is committed to serving all of you -- in both print and online.

Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.