Poppies

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Donna Hinze, Poppy Chairman
Monday, September 12, 2022

The American Legion Auxiliary of Cape Girardeau would like to thank everyone who helped with our Poppy Day collections, especially all the generous people who donated to show their support of our veterans. All donations go directly to veterans and are greatly appreciated. Thank you.

