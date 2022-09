Oran grad receives Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Boshell, a 2022 graduate of Oran High School, has been selected to receive the Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The $2,140 scholarship will help Boshell’s efforts to continue her education.

Boshell, the daughter of Michael and Brandy Boshell, plans to attend Union University in the fall to study conservation biology.

“I can’t say thanks enough for the Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship, which gets me one step closer to my dream career and attending my dream school,” Boshell says. “This opportunity is life-changing and opens my eyes to know that God is truly helping me to reach my goals.”

The Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 and is distributed to students graduating from Oran High School attending a college/university or vocational/technical school who demonstrate financial need.

The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of $375 million as of June 30, 2022. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 53 affiliate foundations and more than 650 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.