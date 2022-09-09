Alberta and Neil Dougan make big impact through estate gifts

Editorial

A recent story in the Southeast Missourian highlighted the generosity of one local couple.

Alberta Macke Dougan was a longtime history faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University. Her husband, R. Neil Dougan, served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam and was a journeyman for Local 562 of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Both died last year, but through their estate decided to leave nearly $4 million to various charities -- several having significant local impact.

Among the beneficiaries was Southeast Missouri State University, which will receive $800,000 to fund scholarships in horticulture and history. The university said over the course of their lives, the Dougans total support of the university exceeded $1.6 million.

SEMO Pets will receive $373,000. The organization, at the time of the story, was still determining how it would use the funds but said it might apply the gift toward the adoption center's building loan.

Other beneficiaries: Safe House for Women, American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas, Cape History Museum, Crown Hospice, Missouri Veterans Home, Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, Jackson History Center, Oliver House, Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville, Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis and the society's state office, American Heart Association, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Alzheimer's research.

This is an inspiring story of one couple using their resources to impact the lives of many others for years to come.