News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Alberta and Neil Dougan make big impact through estate gifts
A recent story in the Southeast Missourian highlighted the generosity of one local couple.
Alberta Macke Dougan was a longtime history faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University. Her husband, R. Neil Dougan, served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam and was a journeyman for Local 562 of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Both died last year, but through their estate decided to leave nearly $4 million to various charities -- several having significant local impact.
Among the beneficiaries was Southeast Missouri State University, which will receive $800,000 to fund scholarships in horticulture and history. The university said over the course of their lives, the Dougans total support of the university exceeded $1.6 million.
SEMO Pets will receive $373,000. The organization, at the time of the story, was still determining how it would use the funds but said it might apply the gift toward the adoption center's building loan.
Other beneficiaries: Safe House for Women, American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas, Cape History Museum, Crown Hospice, Missouri Veterans Home, Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, Jackson History Center, Oliver House, Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville, Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis and the society's state office, American Heart Association, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Alzheimer's research.
This is an inspiring story of one couple using their resources to impact the lives of many others for years to come.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/9/22)Trump is sucking the air out of the GOP's momentumIt's one of the most enduring rules of thumb in American politics. Since 1862, the president's party has lost seats in the House in every midterm election but three (1934, 1998 and 2002). Until very recently, it seemed like the 2022 midterms would...
-
Column (9/8/22)Biden thinks there's only one American way"I voted for Obama twice and Hillary once. But I'll tell you, I'm going to vote for that knucklehead Donald Trump again." My Uber driver made that declaration without much of an invitation. We were passing some protesters in midtown Manhattan. As...
-
Editorial (9/7/22)The impact of I-55 on Southeast MissouriTalk to someone of a certain age and they will recall the challenges of travel in the Midwest before Interstate 55. A simple trip from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis was much longer than the 1 hour and 40 minutes that it is today. And a trek from...
-
-
Editorial (9/6/22)B Magazine Difference Makers to be recognized this weekOur regional business publication, B Magazine, recently released its annual Difference Makers edition. Unlike the other five editions of the publication each year, which center on long-form storytelling of major business issues, this one largely...
-
Taking from the working class, giving to the laptop classIf you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after the Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for...
-
-
Why relationships are best when we take time to work on ourselvesWe've all heard that relationships take work, and it's true. When love is at its best it is a verb. Our relationships have meaning when we value them enough to actively protect, nurture and honor their places in our lives. But what many people get...
-
Who says bipartisan cooperation is dead?Joe Biden and Donald Trump are proving that even sworn enemies can cooperate to promote one another's political interests. President Biden, with his criticism, and his Department of Justice, with its search of Mar-a-Lago and related investigation,...
-
Government the problem, not solution, on college costsNo sooner had President Joe Biden announced his plan for student loan debt forgiveness -- $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients -- the president of the NAACP was complaining that it should be more than twice as...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/2/22)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekendEditor's note: The following is our annual Labor Day editorial. When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882...
-
Column (9/1/22)Jackson bridge projects will have several benefitsA few week ago the City of Jackson held a ribbon cutting for our newest bridge in Jackson. I wanted to provide a few thoughts on this park project. First, I was pleased the Park Board decided the name would stay the same as the previous low water...
-
Editorial (8/31/22)Editorial: Hotel-motel receipts indicate Cape is growing hub for sports tourismWhen COVID-19 hit our shores, the travel industry felt the pain. With St. Louis and Illinois in more stringent lockdowns, Cape Girardeau was able to host more events than some. But still, the hotel industry took a hit -- even locally. That's all...
-
Editorial (8/26/22)Gridiron Magazine previews the best in Southeast Missouri footballThis is a fun time of year for sports fans. The Major League Baseball season is approaching its final month, with teams competing for a chance to make the playoffs. And for Cardinals fans, it's especially exciting as the Redbirds are playing good...
-
-
Editorial (8/24/22)Area students return to the classroom. Here's to a good school year.In Southeast Missouri, students attending many of the area's schools returned to the classroom over the last week. For some parents, back to school week came all too soon. For others, they were more than ready to send their kiddos back to the...
-
-
Editorial (8/22/22)High school football needs officials. And everyone has a role to play.A number of area teams unofficially kicked off the high school football season Friday night with pre-season jamborees. But there's a challenge on the gridiron this year, and it's not related to the players. Southeast Missourian sports reporter Clay...
-
Editorial (8/19/22)1ST50K winners poised to create jobsThanks to seed money from a local foundation, Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region will soon be home to several new businesses. Sequel, Sizze and Transition will each use $50,000 from Codefi to chase their entrepreneurial dreams. The three...
-
Editorial (8/17/22)Cape First Church hosts camp for foster childrenA Cape Girardeau church is hosting a special camp this week for children who have been victims of abuse and are in Missouri's foster care system. Cape First Church will hold the first-class experience for 40 youth at Eagle Sky of the Ozarks...
-
Editorial (8/15/22)Shelters need support as inflation leads to uptick in returned animalsInflation continues to be a challenge in nearly every area of the economy. And it's even showing up in some areas you might not consider. The latest example: An influx of animals at shelters. Reports indicate inflation-driven financial pressures are...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.