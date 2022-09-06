Senior Moments: Last First Day

Moren Hsu

You may have heard someone say theres a first time for everything. My first time walking through the doors of Oak Ridge School took place when I was five. I wish I remembered it. Knowing myself, I probably spent all morning getting breakfast stains on my shirts and chasing my cats. I was most likely upset not because I was starting school, but instead, because I couldnt spend all day at my nanas house. I didnt know then I was beginning the next 13 years of my life.

After that day, the cycle of first days began. All of them had the same theme: summers ending, but every year there was a different me. In early elementary, my biggest concerns were my seat in class and the total agony of standing nearly last in the lunch line. I remember enjoying my Tinkerbell backpack and repetitively dressing up as a cheerleader for Halloween from first through third grades.

Later in elementary, I morphed into the real world. The question of reality started to itch at me. Will I have friends? What should I wear? Will anyone remember me? I found myself too old to do the things Id always done and too young to do the things I wanted to do. I discovered identity was something I now had to work for.

Elementary was childs play compared to the unknowns of middle school and high school. In middle school and high school, oftentimes, I hoped I wouldnt die at cross country or volleyball practices. The highlights of school were homeroom and lunch, especially on chicken patty day. I hoped bookwork wouldnt surpass my level of comprehension. I wondered if high school would be like the movies, if there would be drama and cliques I had to keep up with. More than anything, for so many years, I hoped I was good enough.

It is comforting to reflect on all of the stages Ive surpassed, knowing all the fears of change were minuscule compared to the rewards of just showing up. If I could go back, I would tell all the little Erins to enjoy the time you have. Sports will be more life-giving than you can imagine. Youre a real cheerleader now. You have friends who care about you. Your cats still run from you. Youre smarter than you seem. You have more confidence than you believe. Even if you had nothing to offer this world, youd still be good enough for me.

Now approaching my last first day at Oak Ridge, the world asks a question: Will you miss this? My answer is no. While there is a last time for everything and its hard to let go, I will have my whole life to miss high school. If I start grieving now, I will miss the present moment. I have to enjoy being a senior, because Ill never get this time back. All I have is every moment of every day to be the person only I can be. Today is the first day. Today is the last day. Because tomorrow will be a new day.