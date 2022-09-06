Shipyard Music Festival 2022: Be a part of Year Four

Get ready to celebrate good food, song and cheer: Its the fourth-annual Shipyard Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Come hang out with your community while listening to nationally-touring and local bands, participating in sponsor experiences and giving back to causes that matter throughout the Southeast Missouri region. Get your tickets and more information at www.shipyardfest.com.

And here, your 2022 lineup:

Samantha Fish: Watch one Samantha Fish performance, and youll be surprised that at 17, the shy teenager had to be coaxed onto the stage and switched from drums to guitar. In a blues scene traditionally dominated by men, the Kansas City native is taking the world by storm with her high-energy live shows, homemade guitars and shredding solos, bringing home awards and claiming No. 1 spots on the Billboard charts along the way.

Yonder Mountain String Band: Hailing from the snow-capped peaks of Colorado, Yonder Mountain String Band has taken their brand of bluegrass/jam band around the world and played on more festival stages in 23 years than you can shake a fiddle bow at. Known for redefining the genre and improvising throughout a set, Yonders live shows are an immersive adventure that hundreds of thousands have experienced at Red Rocks, Bonnaroo and countless jam sessions from coast to coast.

Maggie Rose: If you want any ideas about what its like at Bonnaroo, you were pretty much there if you follow Maggie Rose on Instagram. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is no stranger to big stages, bringing her brand of soul-folk-funk to Peach Fest, Moon River and Newport Folk Fest, as well as playing The Grand Ole Opry more than 80 times; so, she should fit right in when the lights go up at Shipyard. Coming off a full run of summer tour stops, Maggie is primed to put on a vocal clinic when she lands in Cape this September.

Grizfolk: Based in Los Angeles and Nashville  with roots in Sweden  Grizfolk is a road trip playlist-worthy band. The songwriting is always tight, the beats boppy and, as Billboard called them, a little country, a little rock and a lot catchy. See what all the fuss is about when they roll into CG this September and go all Swedish-American Alt on the Shipyard stage.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band: Get yourself a heaping helping of rural realism and big tent revival energy from Indianas favorite front porch blues band this September. With Breezy on the board, Sad Max boot-stomping the buckets, and The Rev laying down his brand of borderline punk 1930s steel slide guitar, Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band may be the biggest surprise youll discover at Shipyard this year. Theyve brought their three-piece stage party to all the major festivals from Bonnaroo to Telluride and Austin to Austria, even being crowned Best Band of Warped Tour in 2010. The RPBDB sound is a throwback to a century ago, while touching on themes of money, morality and social responsibility. And a good pot roast. If we had to tell you one band not to miss at this years fest, youre looking at them.

LowDown Brass Band: Take some dancehall and street beat rhythm, mix in a healthy dose of hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul, then blend well with a whole lot of horn, and you have the second line sound of Lowdown Brass Band. Folks have been getting down with parade-style brass for more than 100 years. LDB bends that genre at will, bringing a foot-tapping, body-swaying party with depth and flow. And a sousaphone. The Chicago-based outfit will New-Orleans-shuffle-march into CG this fall, bringing their perfectly mashed-up model of emcee + musicians to the Shipyard stage. We recommend you join the party.

Arkansauce: Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four-piece string band from the wilds of northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk. Their roots go back to 2011 and are firmly planted in the Fayetteville music scene, while the road-tested outfit makes annual touring runs through festivals and venues across the nation. An Arkansauce set is riddled with improvised guitar, banjo and mandolin, paired with a heaping helping of harmonies and a whole lot of boot-stomping bass grooves. When you get a chance to park it in the presence of a four-piece like Sauce, you hold on to what you got and let time take care of the rest.

Wildermiss: Wildermiss is a Nashville-based Indie rock band hailing from Denver who will make you want to dance + road trip. Theyve toured as the opener for the Oh Hellos, performed on Last Call with Carson Daly and during the pandemic, played shows on a flatbed trailer in front of their house. Their music is infectious, and depending on whos cut their hair how, theres at least one mullet in the band, so they should fit in great in Southeast Mo. Wildermiss music feels like first getting your license in a small town, that kind of summer-windows-down freedom and possibility and desire, before you know how everything is going to turn out. They grew up.

Mike Mains & The Branches: Coincidentally enough, Mike Mains started penning songs between shifts at a casino. This September, hell play those tunes at ours, joining 16 other acts at Shipyard 2022. Since they formed in 2012, Mike Mains & The Branches have molded their indie rock sound around the idea of combatting numbness with joy, pain and wings to fly. Their boisterous shows are sure to bring you to your feet while exploring love and the swirling highs and bruising lows of living life together. Thats a lot to expect out of any band from Nashville, but we can guarantee this will be a fun set you wont want to miss. So dont.

Hounds: Hounds may be the biggest surprise youll discover in the 2022 Shipyard lineup. Case in point, the video for their debut album single, Shake Me Up. In a punk guys companion to Shake It Off, the St. Louis quartet blends 1950s greaser rock with the nonsensical antics of The Monkees and shoots it all in the style of Wes Anderson. The September trip wont be their first rodeo in Cape Girardeau: They previously made a run through CG as the original band Clockwork. If you were there for that show, youll hear some different sounds this go round. At the time, they were heavily influenced by Coldplay and Kings of Leon. Now, there are layers of Zeppelin, Beatles and The Turtles. And a lot more synth. You dont want to miss this one.

The Burney Sisters: These three sisters from Columbia have already accomplished so much in their quickly-growing careers, from sharing festival stages with The Avett Brothers and Sheryl Crow to playing intimate house show gatherings across the country. This September, Olivia, Emma and Bella bring the family to CG to kick things off on Friday night at Shipyard. Dont miss this show. We want to be the Burney Sisters when we grow up.

Hunter Hathcoat: Hunter Hathcoat comes our way from the wilds of Ellington, Mo., bringing his brand of country-ish (thats pretty dang country) music to The Yard. Beyond his songwriting chops, smooth playing and red dirt delivery, Hunter is just a genuinely nice guy. We 10/10 recommend you grab a beer with him at Shipyard.

Mike Renick: Mike Renick is likely no stranger. When hes not raising money for a worthy cause, rocking the dad life, or introducing todays country hits through your radio, Mike has been known to play a song or two of his own in the Cape area. We caught up with the local legend earlier this year to bottle up a few of those tunes for Scout Sessions, and you can hear em all live from the Shipyard stage this month.

Jessie Ritter: Jessie Ritter is coming back home to join the party. Now splitting time between Nashville and NW Florida, Jessie continues to take her charm on the road with a heartfelt brand of songwriting that plays as well on country radio as it does in a campground or the front room of Annie Lauries. So, you know its going to be a lovely set when she takes the Sessions Stage next month. Dont miss it!

Jeremy Todd: Jeremy Todd comes our way from sunny southern Illinois, packing his brand of songwriting that wrestles with themes of personal loss and hard-earned redemption, with a dash of humor to keep things light. Whether its addressing fear of mortality, facing the brutal honesty of parenting or owning up to the complicated truth of relationships, Jeremy dives headfirst into the realities of living  the good, the bad and the hard-fought lessons of a life truly lived.

Logan Chapman: Logan Chapman is one of the hardest-working artists youll find in the tri-state scene, playing every winery, bar, restaurant, venue and farmers market that will clear out space for a singer-songwriter to do their thing. First cutting his teeth in the blues/punk outfit Odd Moses, Logan set out on his own, acoustic guitar in tow, to develop his brand of solo troubadouring. That road leads to Shipyard this year and a set on the fan-favorite Scout Sessions Stage.

Pfunk Dat: Pfunk Dat is comprised of pfour pfriends on a mission to create, gather and inspire. Dave, Raj, Matt and Ethan came together to form the funky local jam ensemble that believes "music is the only language that everybody understands." And they speak our language well.