Health + Wellness: Live Longer, Live Stronger
One of the very surprising things I discovered early in my studies is that good nutrition is so much more than the foods we choose! Yes, as the saying goes, We are what we eat when it comes to building the foundation for health and longevity, but there are so many other factors that set the stage within us to make it possible for us to process and assimilate nutrients in the best possible ways. Well delve into those other factors more in the future, but first, well talk about choosing the right foods to consume.
One of the resources youll find on the Blue Zones website is the Four Always and Four to Avoid lists. The Blue Zones are the five areas in the world Costa Rica, Greece, Japan, Italy and California that are far from each other geographically, but share similar practices that allow their populations to live longest and best. People in these regions generally tend to follow the guidelines of the Four Always and Four to Avoid lists.
The Four Always are:
1. Three servings a day of 100% whole grains, including foods like farro, quinoa, brown rice, oats and whole cornmeal
2. A handful, or approximately two tablespoons, of nuts every day; nuts are easy to over-consume and should be eaten raw, not roasted or salted.
3. Beans all different kinds of them twice a day
4. Five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables daily
The Four to Avoid are:
1. Sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas, fruit juices, coffees, teas and alcohol
2. Salty snacks such as chips, roasted or salted nuts, and all of those food-like substances such as Bugles, Chex Mix, etc.
3. Packaged sweets, including cookies, candies, cakes and other highly-processed, sugar-loaded items
4. Processed meats, which include bacon, deli meats, ham, sausage, hot dogs and any other meat that has anything added to it, because of their cancer-causing and heart disease-causing properties
You also may come across a newer term called Non-SOS, which means no added salt, oil or sugar. The people who live in the Blue Zones eat whole foods, meaning nothing has been added and nothing has been taken away. They are prepared deliciously with added spices, but they are REAL foods. If you have young people in your lives, set the example for them, that anything that comes in a crackly wrapper is not good for your health. You can improve their health on the shelf by stocking up with healthy, hydrating, nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory, metabolism-boosting, disease-preventing whole foods. Visit bluezones.com for some wonderful recipes!
Want More?
If youre like me and interested in keys to longevity, youll want to read Dan Buettners The Blue Zones Solution and visit the bluezones.com website. There, you can find weekly articles packed with tips not only on how and what to eat, but also about the importance of physical activity, being part of a community and many other wonderful resources.
