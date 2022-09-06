Health + Wellness: Live Longer, Live Stronger

Mariana Medvedeva

One of the very surprising things I discovered early in my studies is that good nutrition is so much more than the foods we choose! Yes, as the saying goes, We are what we eat when it comes to building the foundation for health and longevity, but there are so many other factors that set the stage within us to make it possible for us to process and assimilate nutrients in the best possible ways. Well delve into those other factors more in the future, but first, well talk about choosing the right foods to consume.

One of the resources youll find on the Blue Zones website is the Four Always and Four to Avoid lists. The Blue Zones are the five areas in the world  Costa Rica, Greece, Japan, Italy and California  that are far from each other geographically, but share similar practices that allow their populations to live longest and best. People in these regions generally tend to follow the guidelines of the Four Always and Four to Avoid lists.

The Four Always are:

1. Three servings a day of 100% whole grains, including foods like farro, quinoa, brown rice, oats and whole cornmeal

2. A handful, or approximately two tablespoons, of nuts every day; nuts are easy to over-consume and should be eaten raw, not roasted or salted.

3. Beans  all different kinds of them  twice a day

4. Five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables daily

The Four to Avoid are:

1. Sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas, fruit juices, coffees, teas and alcohol

2. Salty snacks such as chips, roasted or salted nuts, and all of those food-like substances such as Bugles, Chex Mix, etc.

3. Packaged sweets, including cookies, candies, cakes and other highly-processed, sugar-loaded items

4. Processed meats, which include bacon, deli meats, ham, sausage, hot dogs and any other meat that has anything added to it, because of their cancer-causing and heart disease-causing properties

You also may come across a newer term called Non-SOS, which means no added salt, oil or sugar. The people who live in the Blue Zones eat whole foods, meaning nothing has been added and nothing has been taken away. They are prepared deliciously with added spices, but they are REAL foods. If you have young people in your lives, set the example for them, that anything that comes in a crackly wrapper is not good for your health. You can improve their health on the shelf by stocking up with healthy, hydrating, nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory, metabolism-boosting, disease-preventing whole foods. Visit bluezones.com for some wonderful recipes!

