City not in charity business
City government cannot be all things to all people all of the time. Rarely will there be adequate financial and human resources available to meet all the existing needs of the city and requests made for additional services and programs.
Some have requested the City of Cape Girardeau provide home renovation grants, utility bill assistance, homeless services, affordable housing and residential rent control.
Before granting any of these requests, extensive discussions involving the taxpayers, local charitable agencies, city staff and our elected leaders should take place before decisions are made and taxpayers' dollars spent.
It's my position that government should not be in the charity business without permission from the taxpayers. Without this permission, our elected leaders should not make decisions to spend public funds for charitable purposes.
If our elected leaders are given permission to spend public funds for charitable purposes, the city should only provide limited financial support for specific charities and specific purposes. The city should not assume primary responsibility for financing and operating any charitable effort or agency.
Currently, the city does not have adequate financial and human resources to operate existing services and programs. It would be unwise for the city to assume primary responsibility for financing and operating additional services and programs.
I encourage each of you to contact the mayor, city council members or city manager and share your opinion. This input will enable our city leaders to make informed decisions based on the will of the majority in our community.
Gary Hill, Cape Girardeau
