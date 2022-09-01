For release immediately, with photo

August 1, 2022

DARBY RECEIVES LIFE APPLICATIONS LEADER AWARD

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in August.

Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 730,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END