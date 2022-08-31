Cape Author Launches New Book
Press Release
For Immediate Release:
Title: Local Author Launches New Book on World War II
Local author, Terry Irwin of Gordonville, will be the featured speaker at an upcoming event launching and for the first time discussing his new book, Sgt. Dinwiddies War-B-17s, POWs, and the Belgian Underground in World War II at the Scott City History Museum next Tuesday, September 6. In the heavily illustrated, hard-cover book, Irwin tells the story of his father-in-laws military exploits as a B-17 crewmember whose plane is shot down by the Germans over Belgium and the subsequent evasion of being captured while being aided by and eventually assisting the Belgium Resistance against occupying Germany in the time of war.
Irwin, a former high school and college educator will be discussing his in-depth research and fascinating discoveries about the air war in Europe and the workings of the resistance movement, espionage and counter-intelligence in the effort to achieve victory in the conflict.
The event will be held in two sessions to accommodate the guests from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm and then again at 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm at the museum located at 1514 Main Street in Scott City. Admission is free to the public and refreshments will be served by the historical society. Copies of the book will be available for sale and autographing at the event.
https://www.acclaimpress.com/books/sgt-dinwiddies-war-b-17s-pows-and-the-belgian...
Contact:
Doug Sikes
Acclaim Press
802 North Main Street
Sikeston, MO 63801
