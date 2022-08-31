Eucharistic Procession and Consecration at Guardian Angel School in Oran

For the third year, Father Joseph Kelly had a Eucharistic Procession into the Guardian Angel School from Guardian Angel Church, following the first school Mass. This Mass occurred on Thursday, August 25. This year Father Kelly consecrated the Guardian Angel School and the students to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph. The three hearts are also the theme for the new school year.

Father carried the Blessed Sacrament into the school, preceded by 4 servers and followed by the students, teachers, staff, and parishioners. As everyone walked down the hall and into the gym, they sang a hymn of praise to Jesus.

An altar was set up in the gym and the Blessed Sacrament was placed upon the altar. Kasyn Seabaugh held the censer filled with incense for Father and the 3 servers, Dylan Levan, Weston Woods, & Jonah Dirnberger, held the candles and the crucifix, nearby.

Once everyone was in the gym, they all kneeled in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, as Father Kelly recited the prayers of consecration and then had Benediction. At the end, Father Kelly, carrying the Blessed Sacrament, and the 4 servers made their way back down the hall and returned to Guardian Angel Church as everyone sang.

Every morning and every afternoon at school, the following prayer is said by the students and staff. "Heart of Jesus, I adore Thee! Heart of Mary, I implore thee! Heart of Joseph, pure and just! In these three Hearts I place my trust!

Place your faith and trust in Jesus at all times! Praying for a blessed and educational school year.