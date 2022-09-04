Today in History
Today is Sunday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2022. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 4, 2016, elevating the "saint of the gutters" to one of the Catholic Church's highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society's outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the "crimes of poverty they themselves created."
On this date:
In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.
In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: "Kodak."
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills "safe," despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
In 1974, the United States established diplomatic relations with East Germany.
In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
In 2005, six days after Hurricane Katrina left a devastated New Orleans in chaos, police stormed the Danziger Bridge, shooting and killing two unarmed people and wounding four others. (Five New Orleans police officers were found guilty of civil rights violations in connection with the shootings, but a federal judge threw out those convictions in Sept. 2013 and ordered a new trial, concluding the case had been tainted by "grotesque prosecutorial misconduct." The five officers entered guilty pleas in April 2016 under a plea agreement.)
In 2006, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray's barb pierced his chest.
In 2018, Amazon became the second publicly-traded company to reach $1 trillion in market value, following closely behind Apple.
Ten years ago: Democrats opened their national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, by ridiculing Republican Mitt Romney as a millionaire candidate who "quite simply doesn't get it"; first lady Michelle Obama lovingly praised her husband as a devoted spouse and caring father at home and a "man we can trust" to revive the nation's weak economy as president.
Five years ago: Texas emergency management officials said at least 60 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Harvey. (The death toll from the storm would reach 68 in Texas; damage in the state was estimated at $125 billion.) Colombia's government and the country's last remaining major rebel group signed a cease-fire ahead of a visit by Pope Francis. J.D. Martinez hit four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks, tying the major league record; he was the 18th player in major league history to accomplish the feat. (The Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight win.)
One year ago: A utility official warned that full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month. Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Willard Scott, the longtime weatherman on NBC's "Today" show who was known for his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, died at 87.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 82. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 81. Singer Merald "Bubba" Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 80. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (TV: "The Incredible Dr. Pol") is 80. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 80. Actor Jennifer Salt is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 73. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 72. Actor Judith Ivey is 71. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 71. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 69. Actor Khandi Alexander is 65. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 62. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 62. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 53. Actor Noah Taylor is 53. Actor Ione Skye is 52. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 48. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 47. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 47. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 45. Actor Wes Bentley is 44. Actor Max Greenfield is 43. Country singer Granger Smith is 43. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 42. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 41. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 40. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 38. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 36. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 32. Actor Carter Jenkins is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 27.
-
Contractors making headway on streetsWorks signs dot the roadways of Cape Girardeau as contractors work to complete a slew of street improvement projects. Repairing the streets in Cape Girardeau has long been a priority for city officials. More than $20 million has been dedicated to...
-
Jackson prepares to build a second bridge2Fresh off the summer completion of one-lane Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackson City Park, work on a new two-lane span replacing the city's West Mary Street low-water crossing is scheduled to start Tuesday. Safety concerns drive the new project with city...
-
World War II buff to speak on new book at Scott City event TuesdayTerry Irwin of Gordonville will be discussing his new book, "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War", at a meeting of the Scott City Historical Society on Tuesday. The event, hosted by society member Gail Crader, will be held in two sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m....
-
Suspect arrested in connection with August hit-and-run5Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run. William Ransom was apprehended Thursday for a hit-and-run incident that took place Aug. 19 on Ranney Street in Cape Girardeau, according to...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-4-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 15. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Motion...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-4--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recovery Month Proclamation n Hunger Action Month Proclamation n St James AME Church 159th Anniversary Proclamation n Polio Vaccinations - Robin Cole Items for discussion n...
-
Salt bid OK'd, wellness quote approved, by Cape CommissionWith awareness of supply-chain disruptions impacting many products, Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to go ahead and buy road salt in advance of the coming winter season. The commission chose St. Louis's Rock Salt USA's bid of $125...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaignUnited Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives. At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of...
-
-
Jackson concert postponed because of band illnessesA free community concert planned for Friday evening in Jackson has been postponed because of two illnesses in the band. Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was to play at the municipal bandshell but will not appear Friday, according to organizer...
-
Charlotte Craig, Kathy Swan on Princess Diana's impact 25 years laterTwenty-five years ago today, the world woke up to the news of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash the night before on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris. The Southeast Missourian reached out to two local women who remembered...
-
Cape Girardeau finance director Ziebold resignsDustin Ziebold, the City of Cape Girardeau's finance director, has resigned from the position and will be leaving the post Sept. 23. "I have accepted an opportunity that both professionally and personally is something I cannot pass up on. Therefore...
-
Gift pledged for new sculpture at SEMO's River Campus, other programsSt. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school. The intent, according to a news...
-
SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 1020The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on...
-
New York during COVID Photos are on display this month at CatapultCatapult Creative House will be featuring an exhibit from New York City photographer Tonia Cowan starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Catapult, at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau and connected to Southeast Missouri State University, will display several photos...
-
New Madrid city administrator announces resignationNEW MADRID, Mo. New Madrid's city administrator has announced his resignation. Richard McGill, who has served as city administrator for the past seven years, announced on social media he is stepping down. McGill did not give a formal date for his...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/1/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 25 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
New voter photo ID law now in effect14Allen Seabaugh, the chief deputy Cape Girardeau County clerk, has positive things to say about Missouri's new photo ID law, which went into effect Sunday. The measure, approved by the General Assembly in May despite opposition inside the GOP-led...
-
61-Mile Yard Sale to bring higher vehicle, pedestrian traffic3There will be lots of great deals to be found at the 61-Mile Yard Sale, but deal-seekers bring a lot more traffic during the annual event. Stretching from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Missouri, on Thursday through Saturday, droves of people will be out...
-
Suspect description given for downtown Cape burglaries2Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Tuesday the description of a suspect in the burglary of two downtown businesses overnight Saturday. Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, with a thin build and...
-
'Hiccup' with Cape school bus during first week of schoolA post on the social media platform Nextdoor popped up Friday saying a Cape Girardeau Central Middle School student had been let off at the wrong bus stop after school. In a written response to a request for more information, Kristin Tallent,...
-
Cancer survivor gives generous gift to UCANA 98-year-old Fisk, Missouri, woman planned to continue helping others after her passing. When Ruthanna Benjamin died May 4, 2021, she made certain her trust in others lived on. While Benjamin's family will not discuss her numerous bequests, Sue...
-
Route V in Cape County reduced for pavement work; pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott CountyRoute V in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Route Y, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today...
-
Local News 8/30/22Mississippi River in 'low-flow' conditionsThe Mississippi River has dropped into "low-flow" conditions. According to Joan Stemler, chief of Water Control Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, water levels are low because of ongoing drought, but she said it is...
-
Local News 8/30/22SADI finalist for True Inspiration Award, grant through Chick-fil-A1With community support in the form of app-based voting, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence could pocket a windfall. SADI has been named a finalist for an award and sizable grant from Chick-fil-A. The organization is looking for help from the...
-
Most read 8/30/22Downtown Cape restaurant burglarized1Cape Girardeau police are investigating an alleged burglary at a downtown restaurant. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at Katy O'Ferrell's, 300 Broadway. As of...
-
Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau3Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel -- expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall at 430 Broadway -- and you'll quickly discover you're talking to an energetic entrepreneur...
-
New business coming to Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza8Buddys Home Furnishings, a Florida-based rent-to-own retailer specializing in furniture, appliances and electronics, plans to open a 7,500-square-foot store in Cape Girardeaus Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. by mid-to-late October,...
-
New Restaurants Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported last week seven new restaurants have won approval through its environmental services process. Approved: Seven7; Rons Meat Shop, Spectrum Record Lounge, Abbey Road Christian Church, Burrows Family...
-
Ulysses Grant exhibit opens Friday in Cape Girardeau3An exhibit in celebration of the 200th anniversary of President Ulysses Grant's birth goes on display beginning Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation will host the 275-square-foot exhibit at the former...
-
Street Level asks Cape officials to consider funds for homeless17A local not-for-profit organization is hoping to lobby the City of Cape Girardeau to build a homeless shelter. Street Level is focused on providing help and outreach to homeless individuals in Cape Girardeau. The ultimate goal for the organization...
-