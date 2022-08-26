Gridiron Magazine previews the best in Southeast Missouri football
This is a fun time of year for sports fans.
The Major League Baseball season is approaching its final month, with teams competing for a chance to make the playoffs. And for Cardinals fans, it's especially exciting as the Redbirds are playing good baseball and two of the team's most iconic players, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, are set to retire at season's end.
Baseball isn't the only game in town. The high school football season is underway, with the college season to begin soon.
There's nothing quite like the Friday night lights of high school football. Saturday afternoons in the fall are also pretty special as fans gather to watch their favorite teams compete on the gridiron.
On Thursday, the Southeast Missourian released its annual preseason publication highlighting all things football in the area. Southeast Missourian subscribers received a copy in their newspaper, and the magazine is available for purchase at area Rhodes Convenience Stores. The digital content is available on semoball.com exclusively to Southeast Missourian and semoball.com subscribers.
This summer, our sports staff traveled more than 350 miles to area football camps and took hundreds of photos. The magazine and digital content is a comprehensive look at seven high school programs and Southeast Missouri State University's football team.
We hope you'll spend some time with the area's premiere football preview publication. And make sure to follow our coverage all season long.
Here's to another exciting football season in Southeast Missouri. We look forward to seeing you at the games.
