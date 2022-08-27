Mike Renick connects the community through radio waves

Aaron Eisenhauer

Mike Renick, general manager at River Radio, first became interested in radio due to his love of sports. He thought doing play-by-play would be the best of both worlds: attending games and talking about them. This desire led Renick to major in mass communications with an emphasis in radio at Southeast Missouri State University.

Once Renick graduated and entered his career, he never did a sports play-by-play. Instead, he attended ribbon cuttings, fundraisers, county fairs, homecoming parades and every community event in-between. He produced news, spoke on-air and gave a voice to local organizations.

After 22 years of working at River Radio in Cape Girardeau, Renick learned that the community and radio industry are closely connected.

From my standpoint, I think that being in this building, in this industry, is unique to this area. I dont know that Id go somewhere else to work in radio, cause I think radio is a true reflection of whats happening in the community, Renick said. The community and what we do [at River Radio] are so intertwined.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

Renick started his role as River Radios general manager in April 2020. He said his job as manager is to keep up with administrative duties, help with engineering and commercial work, and fill-in wherever he is needed. Renick still does disc jockey work for River Radios country station K103 in the afternoons, but his duties change day-to-day.

The common goal is to serve our customers which are our clients and the community, Renick said. Our job [as local media], is to be that voice for local businesses [and] local organizations, and have fun doing it. Thats kind of the kicker, it is a fun job. Its a job thats not a job.

Renick is also a celebrated local musician. He started the Mike Renick Band in 2004 with a couple other local musicians, and began playing at venues across Missouri and the Midwest. Renick said the band played anywhere within a six-hour drive from Cape Girardeau, including Columbia, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois.

Recently, Renick said he shifted his focus to solo acoustic work, as he wants to spend more time with his family. He is looking forward to performing on Sept. 23 at the Shipyard Music Festival in Cape Girardeau, although he is hosting a wiffle ball tournament that same weekend.

The annual wiffle ball tournament was started by previous River Radio employee Jeff Augustine as a fundraiser for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Renick said River Radios country station, K103, raises money for St. Jude throughout the year. When Augustine started the tournament as an extra fundraising tool, Renick jumped on board to help. He said this will be the 26th year they host the tournament.

Renick gives back to the community through his other involvements with the Cape Girardeau Lions Club and Redhawks Club. The local Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club hosts the annual Pancake Day fundraiser at the A.C. Brase Arena building to raise money for community causes. Renick said he helps with Pancake Day, and raises awareness for Southeast Missouri State University athletics through Redhawks Club.

Renick is both a voice for the community through his job, and a part of the community through his involvements.

As Ive looked at it, [this job] fits for me, because its in my own backyard, and it has to do with trying to help support things happening in the community, Renick said. I think [thats] our role as local media: to tell the stories and be there for certain events.