Jamie Phillips helps others through work, community service

Aaron Eisenhauer

Relationships and storytelling connect people with people.

Letting peoples voices be heard is important whether it is a student talking about overcoming an obstacle, a 50-year-old woman talking about how she overcame something in her life or talking about uncomfortable issues such as Alzheimers, Jamie Phillips said.

Phillips is the project manager for rustmedia. If youve experienced the companys projects such as the Next Project for students, Shipyard Music Festival, Survivor Series or the Semoball Awards for high school athletes in Southeast Missouri, you have seen Phillips work. Shes often behind the scenes, making sure all aspects of the event are taken care of from people to food and the myriad of creative components coming from the agency.

With a bachelors degree in advertising and a minor in marketing, the New Madrid native worked for the Southeast Missourian after graduating from Murray State University. After a brief stint away from the newspaper, she returned in 2014 to take on a new role with rustmedia.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

Phillips said the Next Project was launched in 2020 to highlight students who are making a difference. She said it recognizes students excelling in school  not just academically or athletically, but maybe in community service or entrepreneurship.

Our inaugural class of the Next Project was in 2020. We had 10 young people doing great things in their communities, but because of the pandemic, we had a video presentation for each student at the drive-in theater to honor them in December of that year, she said. We just had our second year of students with 10 honored and were able to hold several in-person events where the student and community mentors were able to interact.

Phillips said the Next Project program paired up the students with mentors, and it was able to give each of the students a $1,000 scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University. She said it is an evolving project that she is very passionate about.

For me, we dont do anything alone. The more youre involved, the more connections you make and the better you make the world around you. We have to have each other to get things done, Phillips said.

My dad influenced me and drives me to be involved. He recently passed away but he gave and gave and gave. Not just monetarily but of his time  serving on a board or being a part of a group. If there was something to be done he did it.

Phillips drew inspiration from her grandmother who also worked as a poll volunteer during elections. In 2020, when Cape Girardeau was short on poll workers because of COVID-19, Phillips stepped up by volunteering her time to help. She said she remembered her grandmother working with a huge, huge book and she would put a sticker by the persons name. Shes been gone for a long time, but I think itd be interesting for her to sit and hear me talk about how it was in 2020.

Phillips said she moved to Cape Girardeau to be close to her parents. Her mother inspired her to become involved in the local Alzheimers Association. Phillips said her mother was diagnosed with the disease when Phillips was 18. She died in 2016.

It was hard to see my mom slip away and how hard my dad had to care for her. I just didnt know much about Alzheimers so I joined and helped with the local walk and have become an educator. Its important to reach out and help others  make those connections in life, Phillips said.

She married Kent Phillips in 2018. She has been involved with the United Way of Southeast Missouri and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.