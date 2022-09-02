Chicago native makes Cape Girardeau her home

Photo by Jasmine Jones

Brittney Swicionis has called Cape Girardeau her home for more than eight years, moving here from Chicagos south side at the age of 20.

Before relocating, Swicionis attended a community college in her hometown, unsure of what her future held. When Southeast Missouri State University sent her a postcard in the mail, she looked into the majors available and determined that the school was a great fit. She could see herself building a life in Cape Girardeau. With the support of her parents, she never looked back.

My parents always said to me, Get out of here, well follow you, she said. And thats exactly what I did.

Swicionis moved to Cape Girardeau sight unseen. Before trying out (and making) the universitys Sundancer team, she had never been to the area. She immediately fell in love with the big-little city, as she likes to call Cape. During her studies at Southeast, Swicionis worked as a graduate assistant in the universitys recreation center.

In a big city, there are multiple types of Brittneys, she said. Hired as a student employee [at the university] and working for Cape Parks & Recreation as a fitness instructor, people knew me. I was able to build confidence and connections through the community due to the nature of our small town.

Upon graduating with a bachelors degree in Health Management and Exercise Physiology, a double minor in Sport Management and Dance, and a masters degree in Higher Education Administration Sports Management, Swicionis began her career in the nonprofit space working part-time. To supplement her income, she began working at Board & Brush in the summer of 2019. With a passion for DIY projects and teaching, what started as a part-time job would come full circle in just over a year.

In June 2022, the owner of Board & Brush asked Brittney if she had ever considered becoming a business owner. While this wasnt something she had anticipated at age 25, having grown up with entrepreneurial parents, it was something that piqued her interest.

After several long talks with the owner, her now-fiance and some family members, Swicionis ultimately determined that this business adventure was something she should pursue.

On Sept. 14, 2020 Brittney Swicionis officially became one of the youngest owners in the Board & Brush franchise and took over sole ownership of the Cape Girardeau location.

Buying a business in the midst of a pandemic was a challenge, Swicionis said. However, she felt prepared to navigate the ups and downs from the start.

With parents who owned their own business, I grew up working in that space. It wasnt unfamiliar territory, as I had watched the different phases that come with owning a business, Swicionis remembered. I was prepared to face recession, because I had seen how my parents navigated those challenges.

She recalled that from the beginning of owning the business, she would look at what the business did in a normal year and set realistic goals for business during the pandemic.

You cannot deny that COVID bottomed [a lot of businesses] out, she said. What we had to think about was how do we grow.

During the pandemic, I never wanted to make people uncomfortable about supporting the business, Swicionis said.

She said for the first year of owning the business, she didnt make it public knowledge that she was now the owner.

I always wanted our business to be about the community, she said, not about friends and family feeling the need to support me. I never wanted anyone to feel financially responsible for this to be successful.

When asked what she thinks sets her apart as a business owner, one word comes to mind: Character, she said confidently. Im not just looking to cut myself a check. Im looking to bring this place to life and provide a welcoming space for all to come.

Swicionis recalls an aha moment she had while speaking with a customer one day. A woman came into her studio and shared that she had been going through a difficult time. She was so thankful to be able to have the studio space to come to.

It was a really humbling moment for me, Swicionis recalled. I do this because I needed a space like this when I was lost.

The pandemic forced Swicionis to establish the mindset of a servant leader.

Im the type of business owner who would never expect my staff to work if I was not willing to work, she said.

While she never formally closed Board & Brush under her ownership during the pandemic, she never expected staff to work if they were uncomfortable. And she took all of the necessary precautions to keep staff and patrons safe. From social-distanced meetings to zoom calls, Swicionis and her team were able to navigate the pandemic and come out strong.

Swicionis and her fiance are very hands-on in the community. She works full-time for a local nonprofit, and he teaches for a local school district. While neither of these professions are what they had planned, both fell in love with the way they were able to impact those around them. Owning a business here feels like an extension of that, she said.

We want to leave a lasting impression that were kind people  and always challenge others to do the same, she said. In the end, [owning a business] is not about the money. Its about the sense of community.

Swicionis loves being the face of Board & Brush, while being able to connect and collaborate with other businesses, give back to others in the community, and create a business that the community is proud of.

I challenge all young women and adults to just go for it, Swicionis said. Dont wait if you dont have to. Enjoy the journey and dont worry about the timeline.

And doing it in Cape Girardeau is a pretty wonderful place to succeed.