Thrivent provides personalized financial advice thats guided by clients' faith and values

Since Jonathan Bremer joined Thrivent in 2014, his clients in the southeast Missouri area have raised more than $2 million and volunteered over 100,000 hours for local charities.

These numbers demonstrate the real difference we can make in our communities when we join together, Thrivent financial associate Jonathan Bremer said. Our clients passion for generosity is one of the great things about this organization.

To accommodate serving more clients and better serve their needs, Bremer recently moved his Thrivent practice from Jackson to a larger and more convenient location in Cape Girardeau. In addition to moving, Financial Associate Clay Eubanks and Licensing Trainee Christine Ostendorf have joined Bremer to create the One Foundation Financial Group.

With a passion for helping others, One Foundation Financial Group provides personalized financial guidance that brings together clients personal faith and values with their financial goals.

Having clarity with their finances, Bremer said, helps our clients lead lives full of meaning and gratitude.

Thrivents One Foundation Financial Group believes money is a tool, not a goal. Backed by an organization thats driven by a higher purpose, the groups work is helping their clients make the most of all theyve been given.

Thrivent exists to help people achieve financial clarity, Bremer states on the groups website, by focusing on their goals and priorities and guiding them towards financial choices that will help them live the life they want today  and in the future.

Thrivents One Foundation Financial Group helps people explore how to protect their financial future by investing with purpose, efficiently managing taxes, and transitioning savings to income in retirement.

Sometimes all you need is someone to help show you the way, Bremer said. Whether youre just starting out in your career or are preparing for the retirement of your dreams, were here to listen and help guide you.

