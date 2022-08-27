Difference Makers play vital role in building a community

There are people who work a job, complete tasks and play important roles in day-to-day operations. They clock-in and clock-out, doing what needs to be done.

Then there are others who go the extra mile. Theyre passionate about what they do in business or community service. They pursue not simply a job to be done but a calling  where their skillset and passion align. These individuals are often visionaries, movers and shakers who get things done. But they can also be quiet and thoughtful leaders, driving change behind the scenes in steady but meaningful ways.

We call these people Difference Makers.

In this edition of B Magazine, youll meet 12 men and women from around Southeast Missouri who are making a difference in their own unique ways. From education to health care to business leadership, community service to government, this group represents a diverse lineup who identify a need and step forward to find a solution, volunteering their own time and resources and leading others in the process.

This years class of Difference Makers includes: John Gary, Jana Jateff, Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, Barbara Kohlfeld, Sue Nessler, Jamie Phillips, Dan Presson, Linda Puchbauer, Mike Renick, Grant Skelton, Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and Scott Vangilder.

We encourage you to read through each of their stories to learn more about why they are Difference Makers. Each individual and his or her story is uplifting in its own way, and we hope they serve as an opportunity to inspire others.

A reception will be held on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus to celebrate this years Difference Makers. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with remarks at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend. To RSVP to this free event, visit DifferenceMakers2022.eventbrite.com.

A special word of thanks to sponsors Executive Property Management, Edward Jones and MRV Banks. These companies understand the importance of having good people plugged in to the local community, and they join us in celebrating this years class.

We hope youll join us on Sept. 8 as we celebrate the 2022 Class of B Magazine Difference Makers.

Lucas Presson

Publisher

B Magazine