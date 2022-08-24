Scholarship Presentation

Premier Physical Therapy started a scholarship program beginning this year for team members with the job title of "Junior." A junior here at Premier Physical Therapy is a unique position with various duties, including, but not limited to: cleaning, organizing, running errands, assisting at the front desk, and helping with large events. Most of our Juniors are college-aged students with flexible hours to work with their school schedule. When coming up with the scholarship, our goal was to attract SEMO/college students who are just starting their schooling in hopes that they will stay as part of our team for a longer time. Premier Physical Therapy has decided to give two $1,000 scholarships each year. Kennedy Dillow, a native of Jackson, is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, and she is majoring in Healthcare Management. She has been part of our team for over a year and has taken on extra responsibilities to assist the team to the best of her abilities. The Premier Physical Therapy team is so grateful to have her as part of their team and wishes her well in her schooling. Because of her dedication to the Premier team, we selected her as the second scholarship recipient.