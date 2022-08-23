News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Dr. Greg Pursley wins Award
Dr. Greg Pursley aka Dr. G wins the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award" at the Social Media Revenue Summit held in Atlanta Georgia on 8/20/2022. The award was presented to Dr. G for his Entrepreneurial Spirit and commitment to helping others succeed through his businesses.
Dr. Greg Pursley aka Dr. G is the owner of "PC Medical Centers" in Cape Girardeau which helps people eliminate pain with pain medications, steroid injections or surgeries and "Fix Your B.S." an online company helping people create the life they desire with online programs, group coaching, and masterminds.
