Area students return to the classroom. Here's to a good school year.

Editorial

In Southeast Missouri, students attending many of the area's schools returned to the classroom over the last week.

For some parents, back to school week came all too soon. For others, they were more than ready to send their kiddos back to the classroom.

Social media is flooded with first day of school photos, and the Southeast Missourian shared several as well. It's an exciting time of year. New beginnings and renewed optimism. Old friends. New activities. Old rivalries among sports teams. Everyone has a fresh slate are an opportunity for a great year ahead.

It's not just k-12 students. Southeast Missouri State University is back in session with its 10,000 or so students. There's extra excitement when SEMO is in session. More students in town. Fun university activities for students and the community, ranging from musical performances at the River Campus to sporting events to other arts and cultural experiences.

Southeast is also an economic driver for Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the surrounding communities, with students spending significant dollars along with the overall impact of having a sizable university in Cape Girardeau.

We want to wish everyone a great year and also encourage drivers to use extra caution, particularly as children are boarding buses and otherwise getting to school in the morning and home in the afternoon.

Here's to a successful 2022-2023 school year.