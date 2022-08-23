*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Cultists have common traits

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

This letter is with reference to the excellent article dated Aug. 20 by the Rev. Dr. Shawn Wasson in Southeast Missourian titled, "Are you in a cult?" Dr. Wasson's article is timely, as all cults pose a serious danger to cultists' mental health.

As cultists' beliefs are immune to absolutely verified facts, cultism is a form of delusional disorder.

Some years ago, I had the opportunity to interview some followers of two cults. One was the cult of "Baba," and the other was the cult of "Krishna," led by a charlatan called Prabhupada. The noisy cultists singing and dancing ecstatically in airports and streets of America's big cities belong to the latter cult.

The cultists I interviewed were highly educated, with advanced degrees from prestigious universities. However, they displayed the following features: 1. They vehemently denied that they were cultists. 2. They projected their insecurities on non-cultists. 3. They became verbally and/or physically abusive when their beliefs were gently challenged. 4. They displayed a loss of critical thinking, reasoning, judgment, and self-awareness. 5. They had lost all moral values and noble virtues their religious books taught them. 6. Their actions were driven by their base instincts: fear, anger, insecurity, and hatred for non-believers.

Following the death of their cult leaders, many cultists woke up from their trance-like state and wondered which planet they were in during the time they were blindly believing their cult leaders and doing their bidding. One of them wrote: "I can't believe that that was me!"

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau