Prayer 8-23-22
O Father God, thank you for loving us and being our generous provider. Amen.
The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday in CapeThe fifth annual The Best Years Active Living Expo returns Wednesday to Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. Presented by Saint Francis Healthcare, the event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. Doors...
Cape health clinic in need of donations8A Cape Girardeau clinic focused on helping uninsured and at-risk populations in the community may be forced to reduce operations because of a lack of funding. Samaritan Regional Health Clinic located at 24 N. Sprigg St. was created in 2012 to...
Chaffee school administrator sues district, alleges discrimination, retaliation2On Monday, as Chaffee, Missouri students arrived for the first day of classes, the school district was formally served with a lawsuit by one of its administrators Mary Hall, assistant principal and curriculum director. Hall of Jackson, in a news...
Cape Police Department swears in 3 officers1The Cape Girardeau Police Department was able to bolster its ranks Monday, swearing in three new officers as well as welcoming a jailer and a communicator. Patrolmen Andrew Skinner, Bobby Newton and Chris Newton took their oath of office at City...
KofC horseshoe tourney brings players from across state to LeopoldLEOPOLD, Mo. The Leopold Knights of Columbus gathered more than 2,000 people from around the state over the weekend for the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament. The tournament raised money for charities such as Special...
Power outage affects some in PerryvilleSome Perryville, Missouri, residents suffered a power outage lasting about three hours Monday morning. Kelli Behrle, communications specialist for Citizens Electric, said the outage occurred at around 7 a.m., and more than 1,700 customers were...
Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape CountyA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony. A state Highway Patrol report said Andrew Haddock, 41, was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the...
Kenny's Flippin Burgers: Family-owned eatery moving to downtown Cape Girardeau3Jesse Stuart, co-owner of Kenny's Flippin Burgers, is pretty straightforward about the fare he and wife Casey Enderle Stuart have served since 2017 and which they plan to keep serving at their new locale, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Scout...
New Jimmy John's coming to Cape GirardeauJimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash. Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties. Jimmy John's,...
3rd person dies after Wyatt house explosion1WYATT, Mo. A third person has died from injuries sustained in a Wyatt house explosion Aug. 15. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell reported late Friday afternoon that at 3:30 p.m. Friday, his office was informed by the Regional One Health...
Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported6A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of...
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident5Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a "careless and imprudent" manner. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in an emailed response for...
Shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau results in no arrests4A shots-fired call resulted in no arrests early Sunday morning, though police located damage to a vehicle and a building. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of...
Cape hotel, motel receipts spike 28% in past fiscal year3Hospitality, an industry plagued by COVID-19, was able to survive and now rise to unprecedented heights in Cape Girardeau. Data collected for the 2022 fiscal year -- which ended in June -- had hotel-motel tax receipts in the city up nearly 28% from...
Cape Public Schools welcomes back staff as new year loomsWilly Wonka welcomed back the staff of Cape Girardeau's school system back for the new year. Wonka -- enthusiastically played by superintendent Neil Glass -- invited the staff to come with him on a journey of imagination to rediscover the magic of...
Chester Bridge to be full width for holidayOver the upcoming Labor Day weekend, state officials will allow large equipment to pass over the Chester Bridge -- once --during the 72-hour period from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Missouri Department of Transportation officials in the Southeast...
Reward offered in case of missing Sikeston womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A reward is now being offered for a Sikeston woman who has been missing since 2021. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Shyann Morrison went missing in February 2021 and friends, family and law enforcement are still...
The Janes: It's never too late for love"It wouldn't do to argue or disagree cause we can't tell what each of us has to say," said Joe Janes. "We're both deaf," he added laughing. "You don't argue that way," responded Cora Janes, with a smile. Joe and Cora Janes are long-time residents of...
First Christian Church in Charleston has storied history with its red doorsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Known as the church with the red doors, the Charleston First Christian Church has a storied history, dating back to the 1800s. Located at 324 E. Cypress at the corner of Cypress and Virginia, the church has a unique feature with...
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Route W iin Cape County reduced for pavement repairsHighway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to County Road 360, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release,...
SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence to celebrate 25th anniversary in OctoberThe Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at its new location -- which the organization moved into at the beginning of August ----...
Cape Central swimming coach Dayna Powell named MISCA Class 1 Coach of the Year4Dayna Powell, Cape Girardeau Central High's swimming and diving head coach, was named the 2021-2022 Girls, Class 1, Coach of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. "Winning coach of the year was really exciting,"...
Two-vehicle crash leaves Sikeston woman with serious injuriesA Sikeston, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in New Madrid County. Jennifer Diamond, 36, struck the rear of Austin Garza's, 27, vehicle heading northon U.S. 61, according to a report from the...
Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreckA Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County. Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state...
Photo Gallery 8/19/22Cape Girardeau Public Schools welcomes back staffCape Girardeau Public Schools staff gathered Friday for a welcome-back event in advance of the new school year. Superintendent Neil Glass in accustomed theatrical flair encouraged staff to find the "magic" that drew them to teaching and working...
Most read 8/18/22Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completed1Interstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois. Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis,...
Most read 8/18/22Challenger Cobb gains one vote in recount, wins Scott County prosecutor's race2A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didnt change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch. The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending...
Most read 8/16/22Cape Girardeau City Council members disagree over potential ARPA fund allocations17A preliminary conversation at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on how to allocate the city's remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ballooned into a contentious, redundant and oftentimes confusing hour-plus discussion...