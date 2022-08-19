*Menu
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Presents Melvin Jones Fellowship Award To Dr. Kory Thoma

User-submitted story by David W Baldwin
Friday, August 19, 2022

Cape Girardeau Lions Club Founding Member, Calvin Wells and KidSight MO representative Paloma Scarpaci joined Club President David Baldwin surprising Club Secretary, Dr. Kory Thoma at their recent 30th Year Banquet with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, one of the top awards for members of Lions Clubs International.

Dr. Thoma, Jackson High School Head Basketball Coach and Partner at Leet EyeCare, the Corporate Sponsor of Cape Girardeau Evening Lions and KidSight MO, has served the mission of Lions in many ways. This includes serving on the Board at KidSight MO, Club Secretary, Membership Chair and Eye Sight Chair along with adding creative ways to raise funds donated in several directions.

